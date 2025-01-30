National Pesticide Safety Education Month Spotlights Resources to Support Safe Pesticide Handling and Use

Environmental safety and agricultural worker protection is the goal

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- February is National Pesticide Safety Education Month and an opportune time to review pesticide safety practices at your home or business. The Weed Science Society of America (WSSA), the American Phytopathological Society (APS), and the Entomological Society of America (ESA) are among the many organizations that promote pesticide safety awareness during February and throughout the year.

"Every day requires caution and care to ensure safe pesticide use, but February – and National Pesticide Safety Education Month – is an especially appropriate time to carefully examine current best safety practices," says Lee Van Wychen, Ph.D., WSSA executive director of science policy. "It is important for each of us to focus on safety to protect ourselves, others and the environment during pesticide transport, storage, application and disposal."

"It is important to focus on safety to protect ourselves, others and the environment," says Lee Van Wychen, Ph.D., WSSA. Post this

The National Pesticide Safety Education Month webpage contains a quiz to check your knowledge of basic pesticide safety principles, as well as a self-assessment to evaluate your own pesticide safety practices at home and at work. The site also includes quizzes on pesticide storage, pesticide drift, wildlife protection, and other quizzes and educational resources produced by Land Grant University Pesticide Safety Education Programs.

"The goal is to have a safe home environment, healthy crops, successful conservation efforts, agricultural worker protection and more – all of which require safe pesticide handling and use," Van Wychen says.

About the Weed Science Society of America

The Weed Science Society of America (WSSA), a nonprofit scientific society, was founded in 1956 to encourage and promote the development of knowledge concerning weeds and their impact on the environment. The Society promotes research, education and extension outreach activities related to weeds, provides science-based information to the public and policy makers, fosters awareness of weeds and their impact on managed and natural ecosystems, and promotes cooperation among weed science organizations across the nation and around the world. For more information, visit www.wssa.net.

About the American Phytopathological Society

The American Phytopathological Society (APS) is a nonprofit, professional scientific organization dedicated to advancing the science of plant pathology. For more than a century, APS has been bringing together members from around the world to foster cutting-edge and applied plant health research that promotes economically and environmentally sustainable practices. Our global members represent a broad section of the scientific community across industry, government, academia, research, and consulting. In addition to providing a variety of scientific resources to the wider community, APS works with policymakers and funding institutions in support of global plant health. For more information, visit www.apsnet.org.

About the Entomological Society of America

The Entomological Society of America (ESA) is the largest organization in the world serving the professional and scientific needs of entomologists and people in related disciplines. Founded in 1889, ESA today has over 7,000 members affiliated with educational institutions, health agencies, private industry, and government. Members are researchers, teachers, extension services personnel, administrators, marketing representatives, research technicians, consultants, students, and hobbyists. For more information, visit www.entsoc.org.

SOURCE Weed Science Society of America