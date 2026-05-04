National Pet Week 2026: Pet ownership surges as AVMA celebrates human-animal bond

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. pet ownership has climbed by more than 8% from 2016 to 77.5 million households. With nearly 80% of owners now considering their pets cherished members of the family, the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) is celebrating National Pet Week (May 3-9) and the enduring human-animal bond between millions of Americans and their dogs, cats and other pets.

AVMA is encouraging pet owners to embrace this year's theme—"Happiness is a Healthy Pet"—by giving their pets the care and attention they need to live long, healthy lives.

According to the AVMA's most recent Pet Ownership and Demographics Sourcebook, the past decade has seen meaningful growth in U.S. pet ownership. The number of pet-owning households climbed from 71.5 million in 2016 to 77.5 million in 2025, with 58.6% of U.S. households now sharing their homes with a pet, up from 56.8% a decade ago. Over the same period, the owned dog population rose from 76.8 million to 87.3 million, and the owned cat population grew from 58.3 million to 76.3 million. And the bond between people and their pets remains as strong as ever: 79.5% of dog owners and 70.4% of cat owners say they consider their pet a member of the family.

"The human-animal bond is something to celebrate, but it also comes with responsibility," said Dr. Michael Q. Bailey, president of the AVMA. "National Pet Week is the perfect time to recommit to the everyday actions—such as regular veterinary care, good nutrition, and regular exercise—that keep our pets healthy and increase the time we have to spend together."

Established in 1981 by the AVMA and the Auxiliary to the AVMA, National Pet celebrates the pets that enrich our lives and highlights simple ways to help keep them healthy and happy all year long.

Pet owners and veterinary professionals can visit AVMA.org/PetWeek for helpful tips, tools, and materials—including the official National Pet Week Toolkit—to make the most of the celebration.

Each day of the week focuses on a different topic that supports pet health and wellbeing. This year's topics include:

Sunday - Choose well: Commit for life

While the prospect of adding a pet to the family may be exciting, it's important that people are not impulsive or careless when bringing a new pet into their homes. Select the pet that's right for your family's lifestyle and make a commitment to that pet for its life. View AVMA's resources on selecting a pet for your family.

Monday - Behavioral health: Habits for happy pets

Keep your pet happy and healthy by promoting positive interactions. Try creating an environment that encourages natural behaviors by introducing puzzles, games and interactive toys, or learning new skills. View AVMA's resources on socializing dogs and cats, as well as a video on socializing pets.

Tuesday – Nutrition and exercise matter

With more than half of dogs and cats in the United States considered overweight or obese, the AVMA encourages pets and their owners to get regular exercise—together. For tips on walking, running, or starting another exercise program with your pet, visit avma.org/Walking.

Wednesday - Love your pet? See your vet!

Pets often hide signs of illness, so it's very important to have regular check-ups with your veterinarian. Not only can early treatment mean better health for your pet; it can also save you money. Regular exams detect problems early, before they become more serious and more expensive to treat. View AVMA's Loving your pet, managing the costs resources.

Thursday – Travel with care

Whether you're taking a short car trip or flying to another state or country, getting your pet safely to your destination requires special planning and precautions. Plan ahead and know exactly what's needed when you travel with pets. View AVMA's pets in vehicles resources and AVMA's National Pet Week video on safe pet travel.

Friday – Emergencies happen: Be prepared

Know what to do in case of an emergency, how to assemble first aid and emergency kits and how to properly identify your pets so your family can be reunited if you're ever separated. Make sure your pets are microchipped and always wearing owner identification on their collar as well. Watch AVMA's "Emergencies Happen: Be Prepared" video.

Saturday – Plan for their care: Give them a lifetime of love

Thanks to better care, pets are living longer now than they ever have before—and as pets get older, they need extra care and attention. Regular veterinary examinations can detect problems in older pets before they become advanced or life-threatening. Visit the AVMA's page for senior pets.

Pet owners are encouraged to visit AVMA.org/PetWeek for more information on ways to celebrate their pets and resources to help them provide appropriate care. The AVMA is also offering an official National Pet Week toolkit for veterinarians to utilize in observing the week with their staff and clients.

For more information, contact Michael San Filippo, AVMA senior media relations manager, at 847-732-6194 (cell/text) or [email protected].

About the American Veterinary Medical Association

Serving more than 111,000 member veterinarians, the AVMA is the nation's leading representative of the veterinary profession, dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of animals, humans and the environment. Founded in 1863 and with members in every U.S. state and territory and more than 60 countries, the AVMA is one of the largest veterinary medical organizations in the world.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Michael San Filippo

Senior Media Relations Manager

American Veterinary Medical Association

Cell/text: 847-732-6194

[email protected]

SOURCE American Veterinary Medical Association