National Dog Bite Prevention Week (April 12-18): AVMA emphasizes protecting children through education and supervision

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogs are cherished members of American family life, offering companionship, emotional support and opportunities for children to learn responsibility and empathy. As dog ownership reaches new highs, dog bites remain a significant public health concern, particularly for children.

More than 4.5 million people are bitten by dogs each year in the United States, and children account for at least half of those injuries. Young children are especially vulnerable, with severe bites more likely to occur to the head and neck.

In recognition of National Dog Bite Prevention Week (April 12–18), the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) is encouraging families to focus on prevention strategies that support safe interactions between children and dogs, while preserving the bond between families and their pets..

"Dogs enrich our lives in countless ways, especially for children, but it's important to remember that any dog can bite, and kids can be particularly vulnerable," said Dr. Michael Q. Bailey, president of the AVMA. "Most dog bites are preventable, and prevention starts with understanding how dogs communicate and teaching children how to interact with them safely."

Dog bites are typically the result of a dog reacting to a situation in which they feel stressed, frightened or uncomfortable. These situations often involve everyday interactions that may seem harmless, particularly to children, such as hugging a dog, interrupting it while eating or sleeping, or approaching too quickly.

Because dogs often rely on body language to communicate, their warning signs can be subtle and easily missed. A dog that turns away, stiffens its body, growls or tries to move out of reach is signaling discomfort; recognizing and respecting these signals are critical steps in preventing bites.

Supervision remains one of the most effective ways to reduce risk. Experts emphasize that children, especially young children, should never be left alone with a dog, even a familiar family pet. Active supervision allows adults to step in before a situation escalates.

Education is equally important. Teaching children how to safely approach and interact with dogs, while also supporting a dog's health, training and socialization, can significantly reduce the likelihood of bites.

AVMA tips to help protect children from dog bites

The AVMA recommends the following steps for families:

Never leave children unsupervised with dogs: Even familiar, well-trained family pets can react unpredictably in certain situations.

Even familiar, well-trained family pets can react unpredictably in certain situations. Teach children to ask permission before approaching a dog: Children should always ask the owner before petting and allow the dog to approach first.

Children should always ask the owner before petting and allow the dog to approach first. Show children how to pet appropriately: Gentle petting on the back or shoulders is safest. Avoid the face, tail, and ears.

Gentle petting on the back or shoulders is safest. Avoid the face, tail, and ears. Respect a dog's space: Children should never disturb a dog that is sleeping, eating, or caring for puppies.

Children should never disturb a dog that is sleeping, eating, or caring for puppies. Learn to recognize warning signs: Growling, stiff posture, or a dog trying to move away are signs the dog is uncomfortable.

Growling, stiff posture, or a dog trying to move away are signs the dog is uncomfortable. Keep dogs healthy: Pain or illness can increase the likelihood of a bite. Regular veterinary care helps identify underlying issues that may affect behavior.

Pain or illness can increase the likelihood of a bite. Regular veterinary care helps identify underlying issues that may affect behavior. Support training and socialization: Positive training and gradual exposure to new people and environments help dogs feel more comfortable and confident.

The AVMA notes that dog bite prevention is not about breed, but about understanding behavior and promoting responsible pet ownership. Any dog, regardless of breed, can bite under certain circumstances.

"Dog bite prevention is about setting both children and dogs up for success," said Dr. Bailey. "When we combine supervision, education and proper care, we can reduce the risk of bites while preserving the strong bond that makes dogs such valued members of our families."

Preventing dog bites also helps protect dogs. In many cases, dogs involved in biting incidents may face serious consequences, including removal from the home. By focusing on prevention, families can help ensure safer communities while keeping pets where they belong.

For more information on preventing dog bites and National Dog Bite Prevention Week, visit AVMA.org/DogBitePrevention.

About the AVMA

Serving more than 111,000 member veterinarians, the AVMA is the nation's leading representative of the veterinary profession, dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of animals, humans and the environment. Founded in 1863 and with members in every U.S. state and territory and more than 60 countries, the AVMA is one of the largest veterinary medical organizations in the world. Informed by our members' unique scientific training and clinical knowledge, the AVMA supports the crucial work of veterinarians and advocates for policies that advance the practice of veterinary medicine and improve animal and human health.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Michael San Filippo

Senior Media Relations Manager

American Veterinary Medical Association

Cell/Text: 847-732-6194

[email protected]

SOURCE American Veterinary Medical Association