National Pharmacy Organizations Address Pharmacist Well-Being Through Consensus Conference Recommendations

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to rapid changes in pharmacy practice models and a changing and evolving health care system impacting the well-being of the nation's pharmacists, 85 individuals representing pharmacists and employers from across practice settings, schools and colleges of pharmacy, regulators, accreditors, and professional organizations have agreed to a set of 50 recommendations to address critical issues related to pharmacist well-being.

They are designed to provide immediate, viable, and sustainable solutions at the societal level, the organizational level, and the individual level. Within the recommendations, multiple stakeholders are charged to support meaningful and actionable change to improve:

Pharmacist work conditions and patient safety

Payment models

Relations between pharmacists and employers

Pharmacist and student pharmacist well-being

Well-being education and training

Communications

Data, information, and research on pharmacist well-being

A complete list of all consensus conference recommendations can be found at https://apha.us/ConsensusConfRecs. Complete conference proceedings and outcomes will be formally published in the Fall of 2019.

Enhancing Well-Being and Resilience Among the Pharmacist Workforce: A National Consensus Conference was held in Chicago from July 17-19, and was planned and implemented by American Pharmacists Association (APhA), the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy (AACP), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP), and the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations (NASPA). The objectives of the consensus conference were to:

Evaluate factors that contribute to well-being and resilience at the individual, organizational, and profession levels.

Develop strategies that could improve pharmacist well-being and resilience and decrease moral distress within individuals, managers, organizations, and the profession.

Identify and prioritize strategies that will drive change and fuel improvements in well-being and resilience.

Develop actionable recommendations that guide organizations and individuals in implementing positive change.

According to Mary Jo Collins, PharmD, a practicing community-based pharmacist from Lenoir City, Tenn., and a member of the conference steering committee, "The depth of the dialog was inspiring, with attendees truly appreciating and respecting the very serious nature of the discussions. Even as we discussed emotional and difficult subjects, there was a true sense of ensuring that we reached constructive and meaningful conclusions."

APhA President Bradley P. Tice, PharmD, MBA, FAPhA, remarked, "Almost all national pharmacy organizations have policy statements, white papers, research reports, and even standards that address issues associated with work environments, patient safety, burnout, and well-being. Although words on paper can be a solid starting point, this consensus conference focused on real, actionable solutions that define what must be done about these incredibly complex issues."

Dr. Tice reinforced, "No single organization, stakeholder group, or individual can address pharmacist workforce well-being and resilience alone. It will take every single one of us committing to work together and engaging in the process. The conference recommendations can support immediate action by any individual or organization to affect change to improve pharmacist well-being."

About the Partnering Organizations

APhA is the largest association of pharmacists in the United States and is the only organization advancing the entire pharmacy profession. Our expert staff, and strong volunteer leadership, including many experienced pharmacists, allow us to deliver vital leadership to help pharmacists, pharmaceutical scientists, student pharmacists and pharmacy technicians find success and satisfaction in their work, while advocating for changes that benefit them and their patients.

and is the only organization advancing the entire pharmacy profession. Our expert staff, and strong volunteer leadership, including many experienced pharmacists, allow us to deliver vital leadership to help pharmacists, pharmaceutical scientists, student pharmacists and pharmacy technicians find success and satisfaction in their work, while advocating for changes that benefit them and their patients. ACPE is the national agency for the accreditation of professional degree programs in pharmacy and providers of continuing pharmacy education. In collaboration with the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, ACPE accredits pharmacy technician education and training programs. ACPE also offers evaluation and certification of professional degree programs internationally.

AACP is the national organization representing the interests of pharmacy education. AACP is comprised of 144 accredited colleges and schools with pharmacy degree programs, including more than 6,600 faculty, 63,800 students enrolled in professional programs and 5,800 individuals pursuing graduate study.

NABP is the independent, international, and impartial Association that assists its state member boards and jurisdictions for the purpose of protecting the public health.

NASPA is dedicated to enhancing the success of state pharmacy associations in their efforts to advance the profession of pharmacy. NASPA promotes leadership, sharing, learning, and policy exchange among its members and pharmacy leaders nationwide.

