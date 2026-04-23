National Philanthropic Trust Marks One Millionth Grant to Nonprofit Organization All Our Kin

Total Grants Now Top $44 Billion

JENKINTOWN, Pa., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Philanthropic Trust (NPT), the nation's largest independent public charity that manages donor-advised funds, today announced its one millionth grant—a milestone that reflects three decades of connecting donor generosity with meaningful nonprofit impact. With this historic grant, and since its founding in 1996, NPT has now distributed more than $44 billion to nonprofit organizations across the United States and around the world.

The one millionth grant was awarded to All Our Kin, a national nonprofit organization that trains, supports, and sustains family child care educators. All Our Kin's mission is to transform the nation's child care system by creating business opportunities for educators, delivering high-quality care for children, and building a strong educational foundation for future achievement. The organization provides critical programming to approximately 1,100 family child care educators in New York and Connecticut, reaching over 6,000 children. Additionally, it has provided training and technical assistance to 300 agencies and organizations in 34 states and Washington, D.C., which in turn support 20,000 educators caring for over 100,000 children.

The grant to All Our Kin reflects the importance of donor-advised funds in philanthropic giving and is just one example of how philanthropy is addressing economic opportunity, education, and community stability.

"The opportunity to make our one-millionth grant is a powerful moment to recognize both the extraordinary generosity of our donors and the essential work of nonprofit organizations like All Our Kin," said Holly Welch Stubbing, President and CEO of National Philanthropic Trust. "NPT is focused on serving as a trusted partner—helping donors achieve their philanthropic goals and strengthening the nonprofit organizations that serve communities across the US and the world every day."

"It is truly an honor to receive this grant, especially one that represents such a meaningful milestone for NPT," said Jessica Sager, co-founder and chief executive officer of All Our Kin. "Vibrant, quality child care programs are foundational for children and a lifeline for families. Our work wouldn't be possible without the generosity of donors, and this recognition underscores the critical role they play in supporting family child care."

Since its inception, National Philanthropic Trust has raised more than $80.2 billion in charitable contributions from individuals, families, and corporations nationwide. NPT donors recommend grants ranging from $1,000 to multi-million-dollar gifts, supporting a broad range of needs including arts and culture, education, the environment, health, human services, international aid, religion, and public and societal benefit.

About National Philanthropic Trust

Founded in 1996, National Philanthropic Trust (NPT) is the largest national, independent public charity that manages donor-advised funds and one of the leading grantmaking institutions in the U.S. Since its founding, NPT has raised more than $80.2 billion in charitable funding and has made more than 930,000 grants exceeding $37.7 billion to nonprofits around the world. Visit NPT's resource library to learn what you can do with a DAF and about NPT's impact investing options. More at NPTrust.org and NPTGivingPoint.org.

About All Our Kin

All Our Kin is a national nonprofit organization that trains, supports and sustains family child care educators. Through All Our Kin's programming, educators build sustainable child care businesses, parents have access to stable, high-quality child care, and children gain the educational foundation that lays the groundwork for success in school and life.

SOURCE National Philanthropic Trust