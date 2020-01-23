National Plan For Vacation Day Won't Plan Itself

News flash: it shouldn't. In 2018, more than half of Americans failed to use all of their vacation time. We all know that for busy working professionals and multitasking parents, planning can be the key to success. It should come as no surprise, then, that research confirmed that those who plan vacation are more likely to use their time off for travel compared to those who don't.

Which is why the U.S. Travel Association's Project launched National Plan for Vacation Day (January 28), meant to encourage hard-working Americans to plan and commit their vacation time for the year.

Before you shrug off travel—and the day dedicated to planning it—as a "luxury", consider this: experts agree that making time for travel can lead to increased happiness, more robust physical health, and a more balanced mental state.

Apple Vacations, America's Favorite Vacation Company, knows a thing or two about the many benefits of travel, including (but not limited to):

Lowered Instance of Heart Disease

A landmark study in the field, the Framingham Heart Study found that women who vacationed only every six years or less were nearly eight times more likely to develop heart disease or have a heart attack compared to women who traveled at least twice a year.

Instant Stress Reduction

The Global Coalition on Aging notes stress reduction as one of travel's most significant benefits, especially for older populations. High levels of stress are linked to a host of health problems, from sleep disorders to diabetes.

Improved Creativity & Function

"Foreign experiences increase both cognitive flexibility and depth and integrativeness of thought, the ability to make deep connections between disparate forms," says Adam Galinsky, a professor at Columbia Business School. As it turns out, there are many benefits and boosts your brain gets from frequent travel.

But before you jump on the internet and book that dream vacation, consider this: travel advisors are trained professionals who can make the planning easier. Travel advisors help cut through the clutter, prioritize convenience and cost, and offer an ongoing relationship you can build for years of travel needs. Much like a wedding planner, a travel advisor is there to make sure your highly anticipated investment goes smoothly.

Cut Through the Clutter. Professional travel advisors often have first-hand knowledge and insider tips, and they understand the fine print, so you can book and travel with confidence. They're familiar with hidden fees that could cost you far more than you bargained for. They will help you focus on the places that best match your preferences and provide expert advice on everything from optional resort excursions to the real value of travel insurance. Convenience and Cost. Not only do travel advisors save you time—they almost always save you money. In many cases, especially when booking package vacations, agencies don't charge fees because the supplier pays commission. That means that you're likely to pay the same as if you booked online, so what have you got to lose? Travel advisors help you to stay within your budget. An Ongoing Relationship. Travel advisors have established relationships with travel suppliers, and their clout can work in your favor. From the planning stages until after your return, travel advisors are there for you! And in the event that something goes wrong, you have a professional to go to for help.

On January 28, decide to make 2020 your year to travel. The only real question is: where will you go? Ask a trusted advisor and start planning the vacation you deserve!

About Apple Vacations: For more than 50 years, Apple Vacations, America's Favorite Vacation Company, has provided affordable, top quality vacation packages from U.S. departure cities nationwide. Vacationers can choose from idyllic sun and sand destinations throughout Mexico, the Caribbean, Central & South America, Hawaii , the continental U.S., the South Pacific and Europe. With the support of travel advisors, Apple Vacations is the #1 Vacation Company worldwide to Mexico, and the nation's leader to Dominican Republic. Apple Vacations is consistently voted "Best Tour Operator" in various categories by readers of the leading travel trade magazines.

