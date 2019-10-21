National Police Association Announces September 2019 IFOC Scholarship Award Winner

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Police Association is honored to announce that Frank Smith was selected as the September 2019 recipient of a scholarship for the International Fellowship of Chaplains (IFOC) training certification. Frank Smith received his IFOC chaplaincy certification having completed training in Lebanon, OH October 11, 2019.

Frank Smith was a member of the Butler County Sheriff's Department from 1976-2012 and has served as a Police Chaplain for Hamilton Ohio Police Department since 2012.

Chaplain Frank Smith National Police Association

Chaplain Smith stated that IFOC instructor Gale Yandell is the best trainer he has worked with in the over 200 law enforcement and military courses he has attended in his 43 years of law enforcement experience.

The IFOC is a nonprofit organization, providing training, credentialing, ordination, networking, and deployment in the varied areas of chaplaincy. The IFOC interfaces with both the secular and ministry worlds for the purpose of promoting tolerance and understanding, as well as, provide professional, trained and dedicated chaplains in the various fields of need. IFOC's purpose is to "Train (and equip) the saints (the body of Christ) for the work of the ministry" The work of the chaplain differs greatly from the work of the pastorate. The pastor cares for the spiritual needs of the congregation; whereas, the chaplain cares for the needs of the secular world as well. More information about the IFOC and the National Police Association's scholarship program can be found at their website here https://www.ifoc.org/

NationalPolice.org is a 501(c)3 nonprofit with a mission of educating supporters of law enforcement in how to help police departments accomplish their goals.

