National Police Association Calls on Ohio Parole Board to Keep the Killer of Officer Gordon Joe Rich Behind Bars

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 5, 1986, Columbus, Ohio Officer Gordon Joe Rich was working a federal traffic enforcement detail. While on patrol he stopped a vehicle on Interstate 70 at State Route 315. James Lumpkin Rattler was removed from the car and attacked Officer Rich, gaining control of his gun and shooting him, leaving Officer Rich, a 23-year police veteran, mortally wounded. Rattler and the other occupant of the vehicle drove away and were able to briefly escape capture. Rich, 45, struggled back to his cruiser, got on the radio then collapsed.

Officer Rich

Investigators theorized that Rattler, who was wanted, had been placed under arrest and ordered to stand by the cruiser for a search when he grabbed the gun.

Rich and his wife of two years, Nancy, both worked night shifts, she at a restaurant. When they wed, she said, they made an agreement: "I won't worry about you, and you won't worry about me, and we'll meet in the morning." Officers took Mrs. Rich to Mount Carmel West hospital after she was told of the shooting. "When we got to the hospital, they said it didn't look good. They brought the chaplain in. That's when you know," she said. Officer Rich succumbed to his wounds shortly afterward.

Rattler avoided the death penalty by pleading guilty to aggravated murder. He is serving a life sentence in prison. Rattler will be eligible for parole in February 2019.

No killer of a police officer should ever be granted parole. Attacks on police are an attack on society itself. Please consider contacting the Ohio Parole Board. Together let's keep the killer of Officer Rich behind bars.

Online messages can be sent to the Ohio Parole Board at their web contact page here https://drc.ohio.gov/parole-board/contact

Letters can be sent to:

Ohio Parole Board

Re: James Rattler #A194280

770 West Broad Street

Columbus, OH 43222

NationalPolice.org is a 501(c)3 nonprofit with a mission of educating supporters of law enforcement in how to help police departments accomplish their goals.

Media contact:

Adam Colton

208389@email4pr.com

302-469-1765

SOURCE National Police Association

Related Links

http://www.nationalpolice.org

