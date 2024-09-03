National Police Association Stands Against New York State Bill Mandating Personal Liability Insurance for Police Officers

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Police Association (NPA) has announced its opposition to a recently reintroduced bill in the New York State legislature requiring police officers to carry personal liability insurance. Under current law, municipalities are responsible for covering the legal fees of officers when their actions are lawful and constitutional.

Alamy Stock Image

The proposed legislation, introduced in the New York Senate (S3515) by Senator Nathalia Fernandez and in the Assembly (A2220) by Assembly members Alicia Hyndman, Dana Levenberg, and Brian Cunningham, would shift the burden of liability insurance onto police officers employed by cities, towns, villages, or counties. Although initially introduced in 2023, the bill has gained renewed attention, particularly in New York City. The text for the Senate bill can be found here, and the text for the Assembly bill is here.

Proponents argue that the bill would reduce costs for local governments and increase officer accountability by making officers personally responsible for legal expenses. However, the National Police Association strongly opposes this measure, citing several significant concerns:

Financial Strain on Officers

Requiring police officers to purchase their own liability insurance would impose a substantial financial burden on those who already receive modest salaries.

Limited Availability of Insurance Policies

Given the high-risk nature of policing, insurance companies may be reluctant to offer comprehensive policies to officers. This could leave officers with inadequate coverage or make it difficult for them to obtain insurance at all.

Increased Demoralization Among Officers

Police officers are already working in a challenging and often demoralizing environment. Requiring officers to pay for their own liability insurance sends a message that their government does not support them, further undermining morale.

Unfair Targeting of Police Officers

While other categories of public employees in New York City have their legal fees covered, this bill unfairly singles out police officers. Instead of placing additional financial burdens on officers, municipalities should reconsider their approach to settling lawsuits.

"Requiring police officers to pay for their own liability insurance will only accelerate resignations and early retirements, compounding recruitment challenges at a time when law enforcement agencies in New York and across the country are already struggling with staffing shortages," said Paula Fitzsimmons, Legislative Director of the National Police Association. "While proponents of this bill claim it's a cost-savings measure, it demoralizes the dedicated men and women of law enforcement."

The National Police Association urges members of the New York State legislature to reject this bill. The NPA believes this reintroduction presents an opportunity for state and local elected officials to better advocate for police officers. Lawmakers might consider developing legislation that supports officer wellness and exploring ways to use social media and the press to educate the public on how bills like this negatively affect law enforcement and public safety.

About the National Police Association

The National Police Association is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization focused on education and advocacy for law enforcement. For more information visit NationalPolice.org

Contact:

Tim Livingston

567.245.5128

[email protected]

SOURCE National Police Association