National Police Association Calls on Virginia Parole Board to Deny Parole to Killer of Deputy Clifford Dicker

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 6th, 1994, Deputy Clifford Dicker, a 14-year veteran with the Wythe County, Virginia Sheriff's Office, was sent to serve court papers on 15-year old Christopher Shawn Wheeler. During the course of the Deputy's encounter with Wheeler, Wheeler was able to step out of the Deputy's sight and grab a rifle. Wheeler shot Deputy Dicker once in the head disabling him. Wheeler then moved to take the Deputy's service weapon, and used it to execute Deputy Dicker on the floor with two additional shots.

Deputy Clifford Dicker

Wythe County Deputy Clifford Dicker left behind a widow and five children.

Wheeler was convicted as an adult for second degree murder after his confession was thrown out on a technicality. He was sentenced to 43 years. Even though he should be in prison until 2037 he has a parole hearing September 21, 2018.

No killer of a police officer should ever be granted parole. Attacks on police are an attack on society itself. The failure of the court to make sure Wheeler would never be eligible for parole must not be followed up by the Virginia Parole Board failing to keep him behind bars.

The friends, family, and colleagues of Wythe County Deputy Clifford Dicker will never be eligible for parole from the loss of his love and support. The least we owe them is the refusal of parole to his murderer, which we call on the Virginia Parole Board to deny.

We also urge supporters of law enforcement to oppose parole for Christopher Shawn Wheeler, inmate number #1173014, by contacting the Virginia Parole Board

Online messages can be sent to the Virginia Parole Board at their web contact page here https://vpb.virginia.gov/contact/

Letters can be sent to:

Virginia Parole Board



6900 Atmore Drive



Richmond, VA 23225

