The National Police Association Endorses the Judicial Accountability for Irresponsible Leniency (JAIL) Act

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Judges who unleash violent criminal offenders onto our streets have helped foster a public safety crisis that defies logic. Irresponsible judicial decisions destroy innocent lives and communities, while they consume considerable police resources. This practice is also a disgrace to crime victims and their loved ones, who must watch powerlessly as the courts fail to dispense appropriate justice.

A legislative bill called the Judicial Accountability for Irresponsible Leniency (JAIL) Act (S. 3239 / H.R. 5312) will hold judges who release repeat violent offenders pending trial accountable. This bill, endorsed by the National Police Association (NPA), was introduced in the U.S. Senate by Sens. Tim Sheehy (MT) and Marsha Blackburn (TN); and in the House by Reps. Randy Fine (FL-06), Anna Paulina Luna (FL-13), and Doug LaMalfa (CA-01).

Specifically, if a state or federal judge releases a defendant pending trial who has been convicted of a violent crime and has a history of violent convictions, the JAIL Act allows the crime victim -or an immediate family member if the victim is deceased- to pursue civil damages against that judge. While the bill is focused on judges, victims will also be permitted to pursue civil action against other involved government entities, including prosecutors.

"Judges have a legal and ethical obligation to mete out justice that serves the public, not their own personal convictions. Allowing violent criminals to prey on the innocent is antithetical to our nation's foundational values, and unfortunately, this practice has been occurring with increasing frequency. In the best interest of crime victims and overall public safety, this irresponsible behavior needs to be addressed via legal avenues," said Paula Fitzsimmons, Legislative Director, National Police Association. "The JAIL Act will bring much-needed change by holding those judges who subvert our criminal justice system by releasing repeat violent offenders onto our streets, legally responsible. Perhaps these judges will more carefully ponder whether their judicial decisions have the potential to upend lives," Fitzsimmons added.

The NPA extends its gratitude to the bill's sponsors for recognizing that the government's primary obligation is to keep its citizens safe.

