National Police Association Urges Contacting Parole Board to Keep Man Who Shot Police Officers Locked Up

INDIANAPOLIS, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1993 Eric Shields tried to kill four police officers within one week. On April 30th 2018 he will be reviewed for parole. The Hamilton County, OH Prosecutor's office has a page that will let you send a message to the parole board http://www.hcpros.org/inmate/eric-shields?modal=true&iid=A28879600&parole=Eric_Shields about whether parole should be given to Mr. Shields.

In June 1993 Shields began his reign of terror by shooting at two officers but missing. One of his targets was Officer Daniel Pope. Four days after Shields missed Officer Pope and another officer he was encountered by the two police officers he would be successful in shooting.

Eric Shields was sitting in a car in front of a home when he was encountered by Cincinnati Police officer Joyce Neville. She was backed up by Cincinnati Police officer Emmett Gladden. Shields stepped out of the car with a gun. As the door opened he shot Officer Neville. Shields was grabbed by Officer Gladden who wrestled with the shooter until he himself was shot by Shields who fled on foot.

Shields was later captured and charged with four counts of attempted murder. He was sentenced to a maximum of 50 years.

Yet, at the end of this month he is up for parole.

He shot at four and shot two. Attacks on police officers are an attack on all of us. Eric Shields should serve his maximum sentence. If you agree click the link to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office above and let the Ohio Parole Board know to keep Eric Shields locked up where he belongs.

The National Police Association is a 501(c)3 nonprofit. The mission of NationalPolice.org is to educate supporters of law enforcement in how to help police departments accomplish their goals.

Media contact:

192661@email4pr.com

302-469-1765

www.nationalpolice.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-police-association-urges-contacting-parole-board-to-keep-man-who-shot-police-officers-locked-up-300622634.html

SOURCE National Police Association