NATIONAL POLICE GROUP LOOKING FOR INNOVATIVE ACTIVITIES THAT TEACH STUDENTS ABOUT SAFE DRIVING BEHAVIOR

HOOVER, Ala., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Road Safety Foundation (NRSF) and The National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO) are looking for school resource officers (SROs) using innovative methods to teach students about safe driving. Together, they announced nominations have opened for the 2022 Innovation in the Classroom Award.

The winner of the Innovation in the Classroom Award will be honored with a choice of prizes including registration and travel to the NASRO National School Safety Conference in Colorado in July or registration and travel to one of several for-credit training programs run by NASRO throughout the year. The winner will also be invited to present the winning program to the participants of the NASRO National School Safety Conference and will also be featured in the fall issue of The Journal of School Safety.

"The Innovation in the Classroom program is a way to identify and reward teaching excellence in traffic safety, as well as share best practices with school resource officers in classrooms nationwide," said Mo Canady, executive director of NASRO.

"The work that school resource officers do in the classroom can have a life-long impact on young people," said Michelle Anderson of The National Road Safety Foundation, a non-profit group that partners with NASRO and provides funding for the Innovation in the Classroom prizes. "The safe driving behavior that SROs encourage helps keep students safe as they learn to drive or, for the younger ones, as they observe driving behavior."

Nominations may be made by submitting a brief video explaining the SRO's teaching techniques and why they are effective. Nomination deadline is May 31, 2022. Details and rules are at https://www.nasro.org/clientuploads/Innovation_in_the_Classroom_Award_Applicant_Information_Form.pdf.

NASRO, the world's leader in school-based policing, is a not-for-profit organization founded in 1991 for school-based law enforcement officers, school administrators and school security and/or safety professionals who work as partners to protect schools and their students, faculty and staff members.

NASRO developed the "triad" concept of school-based policing, which divides SRO responsibilities into three areas: educator, informal counselor/mentor and law enforcement officer. By training law enforcement officers to educate, counsel and protect school communities, the more than 3,000 men and women of NASRO continuously lead by example and promote a positive image of law enforcement to school children and school communities. For more information, go to www.nasro.org

The National Road Safety Foundation, Inc. (NRSF) is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit charitable organization that for 60 years has been dedicated to reducing crashes, deaths and injuries on our nation's highways by promoting safe driving habits through greater public awareness. NRSF programs deal with distracted driving, speed and aggression, impaired driving, drowsy driving, driver proficiency and pedestrian safety. The Foundation also works with major youth advocacy groups and sponsors contests to engage teens in promoting safe driving to their peers and in their communities. For more information or to download free programs, visit www.nrsf.org.

