NATIONAL POLICING INSTITUTE ANNOUNCES 2024 ANNUAL AWARDS PROGRAM

ARLINGTON, Va., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Policing Institute (NPI) is accepting nominations for its prestigious Annual Awards Program. Established in 2022, the program recognizes trailblazers and leaders in policing who have extraordinarily impacted the profession.

The Hubert Williams Equal Justice and Effective Policing Award and Commissioner Patrick V. Murphy Award for Leading Change in Policing were created in honor of two distinguished police leaders who challenged the status quo and thought differently about how to improve the profession and communities at large.

The Hubert Williams Equal Justice and Effective Policing Award recognizes a police professional who currently or previously championed fairness, equal justice, and the civil rights of all. This honoree's experience should have impacted a community or police agency through education, published research, policy change, passing of legislation, or contributions of similar caliber.

Commissioner Patrick V. Murphy Award for Leading Change in Policing honors a police professional who has taken bold steps to improve, reform, or advance policing by implementing innovative, evidence-based initiatives that have impacted a community or the profession. This honoree's experience should have affected policy, local or national public safety standards, overall quality of life, or other factors of similar importance.

"Honorees selected for these awards are true visionaries and serve as role models and mentors to many across the policing profession," commented President Jim Burch. "The legendary leadership of Patrick V. Murphy and Hubert Williams are both examples of the kind of unwavering commitment to public safety that our awards committee is looking for: policing leaders who challenge the status quo and are unafraid to think big and broadly about the future of our communities and the profession."

"We invite people from across the U.S. to nominate policing professionals who have inspired them and, more importantly, made significant impacts across their communities and agencies," added Ron Serpas, PhD, NPI's Board Chairman. "We are looking for changemakers and innovators who possess the same courage and convictions as Patrick V. Murphy and Hubert Williams."

Nominations will be accepted through June 1, 2024. The awards program is open to active or retired police professionals in the United States, both sworn and non-sworn, with at least ten years of relevant experience.

The National Policing Institute (NPI), formerly the National Police Foundation, is an independent, nonprofit, non-partisan research organization designed to advance American policing through research and innovation. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, NPI is leading the way in promoting and sharing evidence-based solutions, training and technical assistance, and best practices within policing and communities both nationally and internationally.

