National Poll Reveals Complex Reality of Youth Mental Health

Co-published research by Hopelab and Data for Progress reveals stark disparities and

emphasizes youth voices in solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new poll co-published by Hopelab and Data for Progress challenges oversimplified "crisis narratives" about youth mental health while revealing significant disparities among young people based on identity and economic circumstances. The study , In Their Own Words: Young Voices on Mental Health and the Future, developed in collaboration with 30 young people ages 13-24 across the United States, examines what young people currently believe affects their mental health and well-being, their hopes and fears about the future, and their key sources of emotional and social support.

The findings underscore that mental health concerns persist — particularly among Queer youth, girls and women, and those facing economic hardship. Young people are calling for a fundamental shift in how older generations approach supporting them. When asked what older generations are missing, one theme emerged above all others: the need for respect and genuine listening to the needs of young people. When asked, "What are older generations missing when it comes to understanding and supporting young people's mental health and well-being?" A multiracial, Latino 10th-grade girl responded, "You can't rely on 'what worked for you'. We aren't you. Approach the topic with your 'listening ears on '..." A man with some college education who identified as "other race," added, "The younger generation is not overreacting or becoming sensitized to daily stressors; we are just dealing with things they might not have had to deal with. We are conscious of global politics and national social dynamics, the bad job market, and some of us have familial problems which plague our mental health (e.g, acceptance of bisexual identity)."

Key Takeaways:

Most Youth Report Good Mental Health, But Disparities Are Stark



Fifty-five percent rate their mental health as good-to-excellent, yet 23% of LGBTQ+ youth and 30% of those facing financial hardship report poor mental health, compared to only 12% of young people overall.



Family Pressure, Unclear Life Direction, and Loneliness are Top Drivers of Mental Health Struggles. Stress Over Affording Basic Needs is Also Pronounced



Nearly half cite family pressures and difficulties (47%) as a top negative factor, followed by lack of clear life direction (44%) and loneliness (42%) — with over one-third saying these issues disrupt daily life.



37% of young people say struggling to afford basics like food, housing, or health care is hurting their mental health and well-being.



Young People Are Optimistic About Personal Futures But Pessimistic About Society



While 57% feel optimistic about their own futures, a plurality are pessimistic about the country's (44%) and planet's future (43%).



Young people prioritize future financial (77%), environmental (69%), and emotional (66%) stability.



Schools Fall Short on Mental Health Support



Nearly one in four young people (24%) report that they don't have enough mental health resources at school or emotional support from the adults at their school.



The poll reveals that young people who struggle to meet basic expenses report higher rates of stressors and lower confidence in their future well-being. Consistent with existing research, Queer young people report elevated rates of certain mental health risk factors, including loneliness, and girls and Queer youth report lower optimism about the future compared to boys and straight/cisgender young people.

The Path Forward Requires Intergenerational Partnership

Despite uncertainty about the future, nearly all young people maintain sources of hope or optimism that center on their relationships, belief in their own strengths, agency, and resilience — with 48% finding hope in "knowing that there are people who love me and want to see me succeed" and 42% drawing strength from their "belief in my own inner strength and resilience." The data reveals a generation with clear beliefs in their ability to shape a better future. What they need is for older generations to genuinely listen to their perspectives, and for caregivers, teachers, and employers to have the resources and supports they require to support young people's thriving.

Read the full research brief at: hopelab.org/stories/nationalpoll

