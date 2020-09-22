National Preschool Organization Little Sunshine's Playhouse Appoints Brett Roubal as CEO

Since becoming the President of Little Sunshine's last year, Brett has led the company's executive team in sustaining growth and incredible morale through the pandemic, enabling them to provide the highest quality of educational care to more families in the U.S in the safest manner possible. His focus is on developing LSP's long- and short-term growth and operational strategies, implementing technological initiatives, and continuing to build out and foster LSP's strong foundation of school leadership and teachers.

"Brett is a dedicated and brilliant leader who demonstrates by example," said Rochette Dahler, founder and owner of Little Sunshine's Enterprises, Inc. "His leadership experience, business development skills and culture-driven decision making set the perfect tone to enable and guide our team to be their best, and to be promise-keepers of our brand so that our LSP community will continue to thrive and grow with increasing momentum. Brett has a remarkable ability to sense opportunity, clear the path, and understand how best to bring a team together to successfully execute on that opportunity. It's a really exciting time for LSP!"

"I am fortunate and tremendously honored to work with such truly dedicated team members and am so proud of their accomplishments and the many impressive milestones we've celebrated over the past 18 years," said Roubal, CEO of Little Sunshine's Enterprises, Inc. "With the support of each of our talented team members and a trusted brand, we're positioned to make meaningful progress toward our highest company priorities and unlock exciting future growth opportunities. I'm thrilled to both push and preserve the mission and drive us forward. I love this company—its spirit is truly unmatched!"

Roubal obtained his B.S. in Mathematics from Creighton University in 1996. In 1999 he earned his Juris Doctor degree, also from Creighton University. Brett has been actively involved in various activities over his professional years, including 7 years on the Missouri Bar Board of Governors and the same amount of time on the board of the Springfield Workshop (now SWI Industrial Solutions), where he served as Board Chairman for 2 years. He has been honored as one of the Best Lawyers in America since 2012, a Missouri Super Lawyer since 2012 and is AV Preeminent Rated by Martindale-Hubbell.

Little Sunshine's Playhouse operates 29 early learning centers located throughout the country including in Granite Bay, CA and Gilbert, AZ, Colorado, Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, Georgia, Tennessee, Kansas, and Illinois. To learn more, visit Little Sunshine's Playhouse.

