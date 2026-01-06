National Press Club Condemns Detention of Journalists in Venezuela

News provided by

National Press Club

Jan 06, 2026, 11:05 ET

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Press Club President Mike Balsamo today issued the following statement:

The National Press Club condemns the detention of journalists in Venezuela and welcomes their release.

Journalists engaged in newsgathering are civilians, and international law protects the work of reporting the news. Detaining or intimidating reporters for covering events of public interest violates core press freedom principles and deprives the public of critical information.

Journalists must be able to do their jobs without fear of arrest, retaliation, or expulsion. When governments target reporters, it undermines independent journalism and weakens accountability.

The National Press Club remains deeply concerned about the broader climate for press freedom in Venezuela and stands in solidarity with journalists working under threat to inform the world.

Press Contact: Beth Francesco, [email protected]

SOURCE National Press Club

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

National Press Club Statement on the Conviction of Jimmy Lai

National Press Club Statement on the Conviction of Jimmy Lai

National Press Club President Mike Balsamo today issued the following statement on the conviction of Jimmy Lai: "The conviction of Jimmy Lai in Hong...
Former Senator Joe Manchin to Discuss New Book, Polarization and Political Gridlock at National Press Club Event on Jan. 8

Former Senator Joe Manchin to Discuss New Book, Polarization and Political Gridlock at National Press Club Event on Jan. 8

Former U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin will discuss "Dead Center: In Defense of Common Sense," at a Headliners Book Event on Thursday, Jan. 8 at 6 p.m....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Advocacy Group Opinion

Advocacy Group Opinion

Foreign Policy & International Affairs

Foreign Policy & International Affairs

News Releases in Similar Topics