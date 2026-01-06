National Press Club Condemns Detention of Journalists in Venezuela

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Press Club President Mike Balsamo today issued the following statement:

The National Press Club condemns the detention of journalists in Venezuela and welcomes their release.

Journalists engaged in newsgathering are civilians, and international law protects the work of reporting the news. Detaining or intimidating reporters for covering events of public interest violates core press freedom principles and deprives the public of critical information.

Journalists must be able to do their jobs without fear of arrest, retaliation, or expulsion. When governments target reporters, it undermines independent journalism and weakens accountability.

The National Press Club remains deeply concerned about the broader climate for press freedom in Venezuela and stands in solidarity with journalists working under threat to inform the world.

