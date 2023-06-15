National Press Club condemns violent threats by local officials forcing Oklahoma journalist to flee

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Eileen O'Reilly, president of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, regarding recent reports an Oklahoma journalist has been forced to leave his community out of fear for his safety following threats of violence by local officials. The reports that journalist Chris Willingham of the McCurtain Gazette-News fled his community following the newspaper's publication in April of an audio recording in which local officials made statements threatening its journalists.

"All journalists should be able to do their jobs without fearing for their physical safety. We are outraged by reports that a journalist for the McCurtain County Gazette-News has been forced to leave his community following violent threats against him by local officials.

"Violent threats against journalists by the elected officials they report on have no place in our democratic society. We condemn this in the strongest possible terms. We urge state and federal officials to expedite their investigations into this situation and look forward to seeing any officials who made violent threats to be fully held accountable."

