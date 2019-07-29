National Press Club Congratulates President Alison Kodjak For New Position With the AP

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When a journalist is elected President of the National Press Club by her peers it is expected to be a year packed full of adventure and challenges. But it is pretty rare for a Press Club President to change jobs in mid-year.

For Alison Fitzgerald Kodjak, who is the health policy correspondent for NPR and the mother of three, adding National Press Club President to the mix was a lot. She interviews guests on camera; leads meetings; conducts Press Freedom campaigns; gives welcoming remarks at receptions and is in training for the Club's Annual Spelling Bee. She did not have time to be job hunting. But she landed a big one!

Starting this Fall, Kodjak will become the Washington Investigations Editor for the Associated Press. It is a homecoming of sorts for Kodjak who worked at the AP from 1997-2000.

"The Washington journalism community is full of smart, talented, strong women but among them Alison really stands out," said Jen Judson, Board Chair of the National Press Club. "Alison has won too many awards to count including the Loeb Award just this year and three George Polk Awards. She is an amazing journalist and a great mentor and a real inspiration to Press Club Members. We are proud of our President and we are glad to see her career continue to soar despite or maybe in part because of all the activities she's engaged in at the Club. What was supposed to be one great year for her just got even better," Judson said.

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the World's Leading Professional Organization for Journalists with more than 3,000 members worldwide. More than 250,000 people a year visit the Club's historic location to attend the more than 2,000 events per year hosted there. The Club is a leading advocate for Press Freedom and is a tireless advocate for journalists -- especially for those unjustly detained. Visit press.org.

