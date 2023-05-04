National Press Club Recognizes Indian Journalist Rana Ayyub with Honor on World Press Freedom Day

WASHINGTON, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Eileen O'Reilly president of the National Press Club.

"On World Press Freedom Day, the Club released an interview with Indian journalist Rana Ayyub about the challenges she continues to have working in journalism – including harassment from the public and the government. It was my honor to conduct the interview which you can find here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EKLkRgCs8IE

In the interview, I inform Rana that the Press Club is naming her an honorary member. She is the first Indian journalist to receive this honor. In 2022, Rana was named the Club's John Aubuchon honoree. She was also the first Indian journalist to receive that honor. For a democracy to function as intended, a healthy and free press is essential. And the rights of minority press must be respected, in addition to those of the majority. Rana loves her country, even though some of her writing is critical of the government. Despite the significant pressure against her, she continues to write and speak out in ways that are helpful to Indian democracy. She has our admiration for this and our full support. We will continue to monitor her situation including the challenges against her. We wish her all the best for World Press Freedom Day and every day."

