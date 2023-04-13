National Press Club: Russia's Solitary Confinement of Evan Gershkovich Is Torture

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Eileen O'Reilly, president of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, on the solitary confinement of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.

"Reporter Evan Gershkovich has now been held in solitary confinement in Moscow for more than two weeks. Evan is reportedly alone in his cell 23 hours a day and allowed out for exercise for one hour every 24 hours, also alone. The United Nations Convention on Torture defines solitary confinement of longer than 15 days as torture. Studies suggest that individuals who are held in solitary confinement for more than 20 days can begin to experience irreversible brain damage. We are deeply concerned for his health.

"We call on the Russian government to abide by the treaties it has signed and allow regular consular visits immediately. So far Evan has been denied these visits — a violation of Moscow's treaty obligations and international law. His only contact with others has been during brief visits with his attorney. Evan is not only being wrongfully detained, he is also being tortured through solitary confinement and isolation.

"This month, Russia is the rotating president of the U.N. Security Council, a position of significant responsibility. It is time Moscow starts acting the part. The U.N.'s own Convention on Torture makes it clear that Russia is torturing Evan Gershkovich. We call on Russia to release Evan from his unjust detention immediately. The world is watching."

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-725-7787 for the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club