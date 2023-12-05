National Press Club Statement: 250 Days Wrongful Detention For Evan Gershkovich

National Press Club

05 Dec, 2023, 14:14 ET

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement by Eileen O'Reilly, president of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, on the milestone of 250 days of detention for Evan Gershkovich, the Wall Street Journal reporter being unjustly detained in Russia.

"The National Press Club marked the 250th day of unjust detention for Evan Gershkovich by using our television studio to organize 10 interviews with Evan's sister Danielle, and Paul Beckett of the Wall Street Journal. These interviews on CNN, BBC, NewsNation, and Fox affiliates reached a large combined audience across the county and around the globe. Many viewers saw Danielle for the first time. Some were just learning -- through these interviews -- about Evan and his story.

Television audiences from Atlanta to Seattle, from Minneapolis to Houston heard the message of Danielle and Paul that the US government must do more to bring Evan home. Danielle was inspiring when she reminded audiences that President Biden had promised to bring her brother home and the family put their trust in that promise.

Each interview Danielle and Paul were asked: what can average Americans do to help? The answer: make it your business to learn Evan's story and read his work and then be an advocate for Evan in your own home or community. Educate others about Evan's story and encourage them to also become advocates for his release. Through this easy method, soon the whole country will know Evan's story and be able to call with one voice for his freedom.

It is a deep honor for the National Press Club dig in and use our skills and resources to help Evan and support his family at this difficult time. The public can join in this effort by using social media to call for Evan's release and by contacting their congressional representatives to keep his case on their agenda. There is much you can do. Do not underestimate the value of your contribution. Evan needs your help. 250 days is too long. He must come home."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the worlds leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing every major journalism organization, the Club is a leading voice for press freedom worldwide.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through a free and independent press. NPCJI is the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 for the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club

