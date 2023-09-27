National Press Club Statement on China's Delay Of Verdict In Yuyu Dong Case

News provided by

National Press Club

27 Sep, 2023, 19:31 ET

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Eileen O'Reilly, president of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, on the decision by China to delay a verdict in sentencing well-known Chinese journalist, Yuyu Dong for alleged acts of espionage.

"China is the world's No. 1 jailer of journalists, so convicting journalists as a form of punishment is nothing new for them. But, delaying the verdict in the espionage case of journalist Yuyu Dong may signal a new and very dangerous era has begun. Mr. Dong is not a spy, so China had no evidence to present at trial. They delayed the verdict until Sept. 27.

Now they are delaying again – for three months.  If they had even a shred of evidence they would have convicted him a year ago. Yet, Mr. Dong is the most senior and most prominent Chinese journalist known to be unjustly imprisoned in China. He is well known to the academic and journalism communities in Japan and the U.S. He is the epitome of the kind of people-to-people exchanges that China has been working so hard to establish and maintain for the past 30 years. That era is now over. In its place is China's new anti-espionage act where any scholar or journalist (even the dean of the Beijing press corps) who is in contact with universities or similar communities overseas is in danger of being jailed for espionage.

The trial for this case took place in secret in late July.  Mr. Dong's family and friends were not allowed to attend. No press was allowed to attend the trial. There is no published record for the public to read. This is how journalists are sent to prison in China. Mr. Dong was arrested in February 2022. He was held for 18 months without charges or a trial. Now that is being extended another three months. This Sunday is China's National Day. And in November, President Xi is expected to attend the APEC conference in California. China does not want stories about Mr. Dong's unjust detention in the news during those days.

Why doesn't China turn this into a positive by letting Mr. Dong go? He has already served 18 months, during which time he has not been allowed to see or talk to his family. On behalf of all National Press Club members and journalists everywhere, we call on China to end this delayed verdict and send Mr. Dong home. "

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing nearly every major journalism organization, the Club is a leading voice for press freedom worldwide.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged, global, citizenry,  through an independent and free press. The Institute is the non-profit arm of the National Press Club.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 for the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club

Also from this source

National Press Club Opens Registration for the Run for Austin 5K on Nov. 18

National Press Club Statement on Mexican Journalist Jesus Gutierrez Vergara Killed In Sonora

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.