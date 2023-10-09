National Press Club Statement on Journalist Safety in Gaza/Israel

News provided by

National Press Club

09 Oct, 2023, 19:56 ET

WASHINGTON, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Eileen O'Reilly, president of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, on the paramount importance of respecting the safety of journalists working now in Israel and the Gaza Strip

"Our hearts are broken for Israel and for the many in Gaza who wish for peace.  All are now suffering from the violence and turmoil in the region. While we hope for peace for all, we know there is more conflict ahead.

"For the reporters covering the war to come, the risks will be constant with rockets overheard, bombs falling, and ongoing small arms fire. Reporters must be vigilant and careful in their work. We call on all sides to view journalists for what they are – the voice of the people -- and understand they are not combatants and must be protected. So far we have noticed most journalists in the field are wearing helmets and have protective vests marked "PRESS."

"Despite these precautions, there have  already been reports of four journalists killed, at least one injured, and two missing. On Saturday, Mohammad El-Salhi, a freelance journalist was shot and killed in central Gaza. Also on Saturday, in separate incidents, two more journalists: Ibrahim Mohammad Lafi and Mohammad Jarghoun were killed.  Laif was a photographer for Ain Media and Jarghoun was a reporter for Smart Media. Citing medical sources Jordan News reported journalist Omar Abu Shawish was killed by shelling on Saturday. All four are Palestinian.

"In addition, there are reports of two Palestinian photojournalists missing since Saturday. They are Nidal Al-Wahidi and Haitham Abdelwahid.

"Finally, Ibrahim Qanan, a correspondent for Ghad, was injured by shrapnel while in the southern Gaza strip, his condition is unknown.

"While we have not yet had reports of Israeli journalists injured, killed or missing we are also very concerned for their safety, as well as that of the many journalists from all over the world who are traveling to the scene.  All sides must take precautions to avoid injuring or killing journalists in the field. This must be a priority for all."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing nearly every major journalism organization, the Club is a leading voice for press freedom worldwide.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes a more effective democracy via a free and independent press and is the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 for the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club

Also from this source

National Press Club Statement on Charges Against Insurrectionist Shane Woods

National Press Club Statement on Charges Against Insurrectionist Shane Woods

Following is a statement from Eileen O'Reilly, president of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism...
National Press Club Statement on China's Delay Of Verdict In Yuyu Dong Case

National Press Club Statement on China's Delay Of Verdict In Yuyu Dong Case

Following is a statement from Eileen O'Reilly, president of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Foreign Policy & International Affairs

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.