National Press Club Statement on Russia's Extension of Pre-Trial Detention for Evan Gershkovich

WASHINGTON, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Eileen O'Reilly, president of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, on the decision by a Russian court to extend the pre-trial detention of Wall Street Journal Reporter Evan Gershkovich until Aug. 30.

"It now seems clear the FSB investigators were not even able to manufacture their case in time to meet the May 28 deadline for pretrial detention. They had more than 50 days and brought nothing with them to court but empty briefcases. They are showing they have nothing to work with, as Evan is an outstanding journalist and was fully credentialled by Russia to report in-country. Now he is to remain in detention until Aug 30 while the FSB investigators work overtime to fabricate their case. Evan Gershkovich has done nothing wrong. He was reporting within the limits of his government provided credential. There is law in Russia and he followed it. He should be released immediately. There are no charges. There is no case. Russia is holding an innocent man. The world is watching."

