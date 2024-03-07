National Press Club Statement on State of the Union

WASHINGTON, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Emily Wilkins, president of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, on the President's State of the Union Address tonight.

"We understand that the President may speak about detained U.S. hostages tonight in his State of the Union Address. We are pleased to hear this on behalf of all hostage families. This is a significant issue for American diplomacy that must be addressed in a more effective manner going forward. Our hearts are with all hostage families tonight and we hope their loved ones return home safely and soon.

"As for journalist and Marine veteran Austin Tice, he has been held nearly 12 years. He has become a hostage of the U.S. Syria policy. It is within the power of the U.S. government to free him. We urge them to act to do so. May it be soon."

