National Press Club statement on the ongoing targeting of journalists for their coverage of the Israel-Hamas war

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Emily Wilkins, president of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, on the ongoing targeting of journalists for their coverage of the Israel-Hamas war:

"The killing, beating, and jailing of journalists in the Gaza Strip who are seeking to shed light on a news story of immense local, regional, and global importance must end now. The latest outrageous attack on the free press occurred on March 18 near Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City where journalists, including a team from Al Jazeera, were covering a raid on the hospital by the Israel Defense Forces only to be assaulted by Israeli soldiers, have their equipment taken and damaged, ordered to strip, and then kept blindfolded and handcuffed for hours inside of the hospital. After roughly 12 hours of this treatment, most of the journalists were reportedly released but only after the U.S. State Department, Al Jazeera, and others raised the alarm about the situation. We are relieved to learn that Al Jazeera correspondent Ismail Al-Ghoul and most of the rest of his team have been released. But they should never have been detained in the first place.

"The incident at Al-Shifa hospital is just the latest outrageous incident to occur to journalists in Gaza. Far too many more incidents have been agonizing and heartbreaking rather than just appalling. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, at least 95 journalists and media workers have been killed since the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7, including two Israeli journalists, three Lebanese journalists, and 90 Palestinian journalists. We mourn the deaths of every single one.

"Never before has a war in modern history taken the lives of so many journalists in such a short amount of time and with so little public accountability. It is essential that the Israeli military, as well as Hamas, cease targeting journalists and end all threats to them and their families. Journalists on all sides of a conflict are not combatants and must be protected."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization and is a leading voice for press freedom in the United States and around the world.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged, global citizenry through an independent and free press and equips journalists with the skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. The NPCJI is the nonprofit affiliate of the National Press Club.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 for the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club