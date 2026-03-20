National Press Club statement on the release of Nashville journalist Estefany Rodríguez on bond

WASHINGTON, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Press Club President Mark Schoeff Jr. issued the following statement today on release of Nashville journalist Estefany Rodríguez Thursday evening on bond.

"We welcome the news that Estefany Rodríguez has been released on bond, an important step that allows her to move forward with dignity as her case proceeds.

But this case should never have reached this point. We urge authorities to drop any further action against Ms. Rodríguez and allow her to continue her work without interference. She is a community-focused journalist whose reporting serves the public interest, and she must be able to work openly and cooperatively as she seeks to resolve her legal status in the United States.

A free press depends on the ability of journalists to report without fear of detention or retaliation. Reporters cannot do their jobs if they fear detention for doing their jobs.

Press freedom is not theoretical — it is tested in moments like this. Safeguarding it means removing unnecessary barriers and ensuring that journalists, especially those serving vulnerable communities, can report freely and without fear."

Media contact: Beth Francesco, executive director for the National Press Club Journalism Institute, [email protected]

SOURCE National Press Club