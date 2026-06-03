Senator Bernie Sanders Joins Robert Costa at the National Press Club on June 8

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Senator Bernie Sanders will discuss the future of American politics, including artificial intelligence and the upcoming midterm elections, in a conversation with Robert Costa at a National Press Club Headliners Coffee & Conversation on Monday, June 8 at 4:00 p.m.

Register to attend here. Registration is essential in gaining access to the club.

A longtime champion for America's middle class and a leading voice on income inequality and the rising costs on essentials like healthcare, Senator Sanders is the longest serving independent in congressional history. Currently serving his fourth term in the U.S. Senate, Sanders is the Ranking Member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee. He also serves on the committees of Veterans Affairs, Environment & Public Works, Budget, and Finance.

Costa, the Chief Washington Analyst for CBS News and a national correspondent for "CBS News Sunday Morning," was the recipient of the National Press Club's 2025 Fourth Estate Award, the highest honor awarded by the organization for journalist contributions. He has long covered Sanders, including his presidential bids in 2016 and 2020.

The Headliners event begins with remarks from Senator Sanders at 4:00 p.m., followed by a question-and-answer session moderated by Costa, ending at 5:00 p.m. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m.

This Headliners Newsmaker event is open to credentialed media and Club members. To submit questions in advance for the speaker, put SANDERS on the subject line and email to [email protected].

The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C. Registration is required for entry.

Press Contact: Cecily Scott Martin, [email protected], 202-662-7525

SOURCE National Press Club