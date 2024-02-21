National Press Club Statement On Two Year Anniversary in Yuyu Dong Case

WASHINGTON, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Emily Wilkins, president of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the two-year anniversary of the detention of journalist Yuyu Dong by China.

Protestors demand freedom for journalist Yuyu Dong outside Chinese Embassy in Washington. Dong has been held 2 years without a verdict.
"Two years ago today, the day after the Winter Olympics ended in Beijing, journalist Yuyu Dong was arrested while having lunch with a Japanese diplomat in a public restaurant. Since then, the world – including his family -- has not seen or heard from him. Yuyu is well known in the U.S. where he was a Nieman fellow at Harvard and in Japan where he held fellowships and teaching positions. There is nothing illegal about these activities, which were fully approved by the Chinese government.

"In July 2023 there was a secret trial in Beijing. There is no public transcript. Yuyu's family was not allowed to attend and, importantly, there was no verdict. Since then deadlines have repeatedly been set and missed for a verdict. If there is evidence against Mr. Dong it should be presented in court, which would lead to a verdict.

"During this period of delay online articles have appeared on the Chinese controlled internet that disparage Mr. Dong and accuse him of being a spy for the U.S. or Japan. Yuyu has petitioned to hire counsel to help remove these false stories. He has not been allowed to hire counsel for this matter and the false information remains posted.

"We call on China to drop all charges and release Yuyu Dong now, without conditions, and to stop the disparaging posts which are a violation of Chinese law.

Two years is too long. It is time to free Yuyu Dong."

