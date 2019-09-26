National Press Club to hold moment of silence on Oct. 2 to mark the first anniversary of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Press Club will hold a moment of silence in observance of the first anniversary of the murder of Saudi journalist and Washington Post Global Opinions contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi on Wednesday, October 2 at 10:00 a.m.

Khashoggi, who was openly critical of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in his columns for the Washington Post, was ambushed by 15 Saudi government officials inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and killed on October 2, 2018.

National Press Club President Alison Fitzgerald Kodjak will lead fellow Club members, staff and other journalists in a moment of silence at 10:00 a.m. in the Club's lobby, followed by brief remarks.

