National Press Club To Host Briefing: "Evan Gershkovich Case After 100 Days"

Event: Press Briefing: "The Evan Gershkovich Case: Where Do We Stand After 100 Days"



When: Thursday, July 13 at 11 a.m.



Where: National Press Club, 529 14th Street NW, Washington, D.C. 13th Floor



Who: Paul Beckett, Washington Bureau Chief, The Wall Street Journal

Danielle Gershkovich, sister of Evan Gershkovich

Jason Conti, General Counsel, Dow Jones & Co.

Eileen O'Reilly, President of the National Press Club

Jason Rezaian, Global Opinions Columnist, The Washington Post

Details:

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was detained by Russian security services March 29, 2023 while reporting in Russia and has been held in a Moscow prison ever since. His detention has now been extended until at least Aug. 30. This briefing will examine the first 100 days of Evan's detention, including:

Evan's sister, Danielle, in her first public media appearance since Evan's detention, will talk about their family and how Evan's detention has impacted them. The family lives in Philadelphia .

. What The Wall Street Journal and the U.S. government are doing to seek Evan's return.

Perspectives on Russia's criminalization of journalism and what Evan's case tells us about press freedom worldwide.

Steps the National Press Club is taking to keep a focus on Evan's case and support the family and the Journal.

The event is open to members of the National Press Club and credentialed media.

Questions will be submitted in advance at the event.

