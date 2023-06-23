National Press Club to Host Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Milley at a NPC Headliners Luncheon on Friday, June 30

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Milley will speak at a National Press Club in-person Headliners Luncheon on Friday, June 30th.

General Mark A. Milley is the 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the nation's highest-ranking military officer, and the principal military advisor to the President, Secretary of Defense, and National Security Council.

This in-person event begins with lunch in the Club ballroom at 12:00 p.m. Remarks begin at 12:30 p.m., followed by a question-and-answer session ending at 1:30 p.m. National Press Club members may purchase tickets for $25. Non-member tickets cost $45. For all ticketing-related questions, please email [email protected]. Tickets must be paid for at the time of purchase.

To submit a question in advance for the speaker, put JOINTCOS on the subject line and email to [email protected]. The deadline for submitting questions in advance is 10 a.m. on the day of the luncheon.

The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C.

Press Contact: Cecily Scott Martin, [email protected], 202-662-7525

