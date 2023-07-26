National Press Club to Host Chief of the National Guard Bureau General Daniel Hokanson at a Headliners Newsmaker on Tomorrow at 10 a.m.

News provided by

National Press Club

26 Jul, 2023, 15:55 ET

WASHINGTON, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau and a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will speak and take questions at a National Press Club in-person Headliners Newsmaker on Thursday, July 27 at 10 a.m.

Continue Reading
General Daniel Hokanson
General Daniel Hokanson

As chief of the National Guard Bureau, Hokanson, a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, oversees the training and deployment of more than 453,000 Army and Air National Guard personnel. He commanded the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team in Iraq and served as the chief of staff for Combined Joint Task Force Phoenix in Afghanistan.

The National Guard made headlines following the arrest in April of a Massachusetts guardsman who repeatedly mishandled and exposed classified information. Hokanson recently told the Senate Appropriations Committee that he would put in place safeguards to prevent future intelligence breaches.

This Headliners event is open to credentialed media and club members. To submit a question for the speaker, please email [email protected]  and put GUARD in the subject line. The deadline for submitting questions in advance is 9 a.m. on the day of the event.

The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C.

Press Contact: Cecily Scott Martin, [email protected], 202-662-7525

SOURCE National Press Club

Also from this source

Wall Street Journal, ABC News and PBS NewsHour Win National Press Club Awards

Journalists To Hold 24-Hour Read-a-Thon of Evan Gershkovich's Work At National Press Club

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.