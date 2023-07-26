National Press Club to Host Chief of the National Guard Bureau General Daniel Hokanson at a Headliners Newsmaker on Tomorrow at 10 a.m.

WASHINGTON, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau and a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will speak and take questions at a National Press Club in-person Headliners Newsmaker on Thursday, July 27 at 10 a.m.

As chief of the National Guard Bureau, Hokanson, a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, oversees the training and deployment of more than 453,000 Army and Air National Guard personnel. He commanded the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team in Iraq and served as the chief of staff for Combined Joint Task Force Phoenix in Afghanistan.

The National Guard made headlines following the arrest in April of a Massachusetts guardsman who repeatedly mishandled and exposed classified information. Hokanson recently told the Senate Appropriations Committee that he would put in place safeguards to prevent future intelligence breaches.

