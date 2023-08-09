National Press Club to Showcase D.C. High School Photojournalist Talent

WASHINGTON, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Press Club is launching a new program where it will display outstanding photojournalism from area high school students in its main lobby on Dec. 4–8.

"We are excited to see the talent shown by the next generation of potential photojournalists — a very key part of depicting the news," says National Press Club President Eileen O'Reilly. "While we represent thousands of photojournalists, journalists and communicators around the country, we're very much a part of the D.C. community and want to give young news photographers a chance to display their best work to fellow journalists."

The Club and its nonprofit affiliate, the National Press Club Journalism Institute (NPCJI), are inviting publication advisers and journalism teachers at D.C. high schools — public, private, and charter — to submit their schools' three best news photos of 2023. The images can appear in any student-produced publication, website, yearbook, or journalism class project during the calendar year. Schools will be asked to submit the images in digital form in early November.

The National Scholastic Press Association, a national community of student journalists and scholastic journalism advisers, is supporting the endeavor by encouraging D.C.-area members to contribute.

The event is an exhibit, not a contest. No judges are involved, nor are any prizes awarded. The Club will display the digital images in continuous-running slideshows on big-screen monitors in the Club's main lobby, at 529 14th St. NW, 13th floor, from December 4 to 8. The images will also be published in an online exhibit catalog.

"Today's student journalists are adept multimedia storytellers, and they document the stories that matter most to their generation and school communities," said Beth Francesco, Executive Director of the NPCJI. "We're eager to showcase our students' stories told through photojournalism in this exhibit."

The Club and the NPCJI have a history of working to support aspiring journalists in D.C. public schools. The Institute helped DCPS develop its high school journalism curriculum in 2021.

If your school would like to participate in the show, please reach out to [email protected].

