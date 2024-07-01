National PTA Adopts Amendment to Require Adults to be Held Accountable for Storing Their Firearms Safely

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a historic vote during National PTA's Level Up PTA 2024 Virtual Convention, delegates voted to adopt an amendment to the association's resolution on Safe Storage of Firearms that calls for the association to support legislation requiring adults to be accountable for storing their firearms safely.

Firearm injury is now the leading cause of death for children under the age of 19. Research shows that parents are most concerned about their children experiencing gun violence at school. Research also shows that most firearms used in school shootings perpetrated by shooters under the age of 18 were acquired from the home or the homes of relatives or friends.

"For too many years we have been at a crisis point. No parent should fear for the safety of their child every time they leave home for school or anywhere else. And no child should live in fear wondering if a shooting could happen at their school," said Yvonne Johnson, president of National PTA. "As the nation's oldest and largest child advocacy association, National PTA delegates have bravely taken a stand to push for policies that will make our schools and communities safer and save lives. As our association has done for over 127 years, we remain committed to raising the voices and concerns of parents and we will never stop speaking loudly and demanding more for every child, young person and family across our country."

Evidence strongly suggests that restricting children's and teens' access to firearms limits the risk of injury and death. Nevertheless, an estimated 4.6 million children in the U.S. live in homes with at least one loaded and unlocked firearm. With the amendment to the resolution on Safe Storage of Firearms, National PTA will engage more deeply around secure firearm storage by calling for reasonable accountability measures when firearms are stored insecurely and unsafely. The association will also bring the voice of parents and families into important policy decisions happening at the local, state and national levels around the safe storage of firearms.

At the same time National PTA delegates voted on the amendment, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy issued an advisory declaring gun violence in America to be a public health crisis and calling out safe and secure firearm storage as a risk reduction and prevention strategy.

"As affirmed by Surgeon General Murthy, safe and secure firearm storage is a critical strategy that will help prevent and eliminate gun violence, promote the safety and well-being of all children and our country, and help ensure every child has every opportunity to reach their full potential," said Nathan R. Monell, CAE, National PTA executive director. "PTA's mission is to make every child's potential a reality. With firearms the leading cause of death for children, it remains a top priority of our association to advocate for common sense solutions to gun violence."

The adoption of the amendment is part of a larger and ongoing effort by PTA to advocate for and support policies and solutions that will help address the gun violence epidemic the country has endured for far too long. Join PTA in demanding action and change to protect children and families from gun violence by texting PTA to 50457 or using PTA's VoterVoice system to send a message to your members of Congress.

