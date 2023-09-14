National PTA and Walmart Team Up to Support Students and Communities

All PTAs to receive a free, one-year Walmart Business+ membership; funding to be awarded to select PTA grantees to host PTA Wellness Fairs

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National PTA announced that Walmart, through Walmart Business, has become the association's newest Proud National Sponsor. Together, National PTA and Walmart will support students and communities by offering all local PTAs throughout the country a free, one-year Walmart Business+ membership, an estimated value of approximately $2 million, through which PTAs can save on needed supplies for their schools. Additionally, National PTA, through the support of Walmart, will provide funding to local PTAs to host PTA Wellness Fairs for students and families to learn about healthy living.

"National PTA and Walmart are committed to making a difference in communities across the country. Ensuring students have the resources they need for learning and living a healthy lifestyle are key components to our students' ability to thrive," said Yvonne Johnson, president of National PTA. "We are pleased to team up with Walmart to make an impact by providing needed supplies for schools and classrooms and bringing resources and activities to students and families to help them make better-informed decisions around healthy lifestyles."

"Walmart believes impactful change starts locally in the communities we serve every day. That's why we're excited by our work with National PTA to ensure students, teachers, families and communities around the country have access to the resources and supplies they need to support educational success and wellness," said Ashley Hubka, senior vice president, general manager, Walmart Business.

Walmart Business is a dedicated site and e-commerce experience designed to help organizations like local PTAs save time and money with their purchasing. By providing a free, one-year Walmart Business+ membership, PTAs nationwide can shop for, and order needed supplies for classrooms, teachers and their schools with access to savings benefits such as 2% rewards on orders of $250 or more and free shipping with no minimums. They'll also save on purchases through Walmart's everyday low prices and by using their tax-exempt status.

With support from Walmart, National PTA will also provide 40 local PTAs with $1,250 each in funding to host a PTA Wellness Fair. PTA Wellness Fairs provide students the opportunity to engage with health topics beyond the traditional classroom environment and in a fun, flexible and interactive way. The new PTA Wellness Fair program is part of National PTA's Healthy Lifestyles initiative, which includes the three pillars of healthy bodies, minds and earth. PTAs can apply for the funding available to help host a PTA Wellness Fair now through Oct. 4 at PTA.org/Grants.

"National PTA's new PTA Wellness Fairs program is designed to provide access to engaging, educational and fun opportunities that bring knowledge, tools and resources into the lives of students and families to support their health and well-being," added Nathan R. Monell, CAE, National PTA executive director. "Our association remains committed to ensuring that families and schools have tools and information to best support students' learning, development and success, as well as improve the health and safety of our communities. We appreciate Walmart's support of this effort."

PTAs can visit PTA.org/MemberOffers to create an account and claim their free Walmart Business+ membership as part of the new alliance between National PTA and Walmart. For additional resources and to learn more about how Walmart provides opportunities for nonprofits like PTA to engage with associates and customers to support their cause, visit Walmart.com/Nonprofits.

About National PTA
National PTA® comprises millions of families, students, teachers, administrators, and business and community leaders devoted to the educational success of children and the promotion of family engagement in schools. PTA is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit association that prides itself on being a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities, and a strong advocate for public education. Membership in PTA is open to anyone who wants to be involved and make a difference for the education, health and welfare of children and youth. For more information, visit PTA.org.

About Walmart
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 240 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 20 countries. With fiscal year 2023 revenue of $611 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.

National PTA does not endorse any commercial entity, product or service. No endorsement of Walmart is implied.

