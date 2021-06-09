National PTA Announces Keynote Speakers for 2021 Virtual Convention & Expo

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National PTA is pleased to announce that John C. Maxwell, New York Times bestselling author, speaker, coach and leader; Juliana Urtubey, 2021 National Teacher of the Year; Jason Linton, popular TikTok creator (@dadlifejason) and adoptive father of three; and actress, producer and entrepreneur Sarah Michelle Gellar will keynote the association's 2021 Convention & Expo. The virtual event will take place June 17-26.

"National PTA's Convention & Expo brings together PTA leaders and members, educators and education leaders, and education and child advocates nationwide to expand their outreach and impact in their school communities," said Leslie Boggs, president of National PTA. "John C. Maxwell, Juliana Urtubey, Jason Linton and Sarah Michelle Gellar are leaders in their fields who will educate, engage and inspire our attendees. We are honored to have them keynote this year's Convention."

The keynotes were made possible through support from National PTA corporate sponsors Association Insurance Management (AIM); Reckitt, the makers of Lysol; and TikTok.

Attendees will also participate in workshops and trainings, as well as celebrate standout members and students. The event will include a Healthy Minds Summit featuring industry leaders from Child Mind Institute, National Association of School Psychologists and Mental Health America and a celebration of the winners of National PTA's 2020-2021 Reflections student art program.

"Partnerships between families, educators and education leaders are more important than ever as we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, plan for the new school year, and support children's social and emotional well-being and academic success," added Nathan R. Monell, CAE, National PTA executive director. "We hope everyone will join us for our Virtual Convention & Expo and in our efforts to ensure every child has what they need to reach their fullest potential."

About National PTA

National PTA® comprises millions of families, students, teachers, administrators, and business and community leaders devoted to the educational success of children and the promotion of family engagement in schools. PTA is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit association that prides itself on being a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities, and a strong advocate for public education. Membership in PTA is open to anyone who wants to be involved and make a difference for the education, health, and welfare of children and youth. For more information, visit PTA.org.

