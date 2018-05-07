National PTA Honors Students for Talents and Creativity in the Arts

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- National PTA is pleased to announce the winners of its 2017-2018 Reflections® student art awards program. Seven students from across the country have been honored with the Outstanding Interpretation Award, and nearly 200 students have been recognized with Awards of Excellence and Merit. The awards honor creative interpretations of the theme "Within Reach" in the areas of special artist, dance choreography, film production, literature, music composition, photography and visual arts.
"We applaud all of the students across the country who participated in the 2017-2018 Reflections program, and we are thrilled to recognize the winners for their talents and creativity with PTA's highest honors in the arts," said Jim Accomando, president of National PTA. "The arts inspire self-expression and build children's confidence. Participation in the arts is essential to students' academic achievement, social and emotional development and helping them reach their full potential."
The following students have been recognized with the Outstanding Interpretation Award and are invited to present their works on stage at the 2018 National PTA Convention & Expo, Saturday, June 23 during an awards celebration:
Micah Williams
James G. Walsh Middle School PTA, Texas
Special Artist: "The Light That is Still Shining"
Eric Poor
Waples Mill Elementary PTA, Virginia
Dance Choreography: "The Goal"
Porter Christensen
Pine View High School PTA, Utah
Film Production: "HELP"
Emily Liu
Neuqua Valley High School PTSA, Illinois
Literature: "A Portrait of a Traveler"
Michael Sears
Perry Meridian High School PTSA, Indiana
Music Composition: "Salam"
Josh Luboski
Mentor High PTSA, Ohio
Photography: "I will. Just Watch Me."
Elliot Flores
Oak Lawn-Hometown Middle School PTSA, Illinois
Visual Arts: "Synchronicity"
These students will receive an $800 scholarship to further their artistic talents, and their local PTA will be awarded $200 to support arts and culture in their community. The 78 Award of Excellence recipients will receive a $200 scholarship. All national award recipients receive a medallion and certificate and will be honored in a student showcase in January 2019 at the U.S. Department of Education's LBJ Building in Washington, DC.
Each year, the National PTA Reflections program encourages students of all ages to create and submit original works of art in the medium of their choice—dance choreography, film production, literature, music composition, photography or visual arts—that reflect on the annual theme. There also is a special artist division to provide all students the opportunity to participate in the program. Submissions are reviewed by visual, literary and performing art experts, and students are recognized for their artistic ingenuity in bringing the theme to life.
"For nearly 50 years, the National PTA Reflections program has inspired millions of students to explore their talents and express their ideas by creating works of art for fun and recognition," added Nathan R. Monell, CAE, National PTA executive director. "National PTA remains committed to the importance of the arts and continues to work to ensure all students have access to art programs and classes in their schools and communities."
About National PTA
National PTA® comprises millions of families, students, teachers, administrators, and business and community leaders devoted to the educational success of children and the promotion of family engagement in schools. PTA is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit association that prides itself on being a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities, and a strong advocate for public education. Membership in PTA is open to anyone who wants to be involved and make a difference for the education, health, and welfare of children and youth. For more information, visit PTA.org.
