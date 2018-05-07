National PTA Honors Students for Talents and Creativity in the Arts

"We applaud all of the students across the country who participated in the 2017-2018 Reflections program, and we are thrilled to recognize the winners for their talents and creativity with PTA's highest honors in the arts," said Jim Accomando, president of National PTA. "The arts inspire self-expression and build children's confidence. Participation in the arts is essential to students' academic achievement, social and emotional development and helping them reach their full potential."

The following students have been recognized with the Outstanding Interpretation Award and are invited to present their works on stage at the 2018 National PTA Convention & Expo, Saturday, June 23 during an awards celebration:

Micah Williams

James G. Walsh Middle School PTA, Texas

Special Artist: "The Light That is Still Shining"

Eric Poor

Waples Mill Elementary PTA, Virginia

Dance Choreography: "The Goal"

Porter Christensen

Pine View High School PTA, Utah

Film Production: "HELP"

Emily Liu

Neuqua Valley High School PTSA, Illinois

Literature: "A Portrait of a Traveler"

Michael Sears

Perry Meridian High School PTSA, Indiana

Music Composition: "Salam"

Josh Luboski

Mentor High PTSA, Ohio

Photography: "I will. Just Watch Me."

Elliot Flores

Oak Lawn-Hometown Middle School PTSA, Illinois

Visual Arts: "Synchronicity"

These students will receive an $800 scholarship to further their artistic talents, and their local PTA will be awarded $200 to support arts and culture in their community. The 78 Award of Excellence recipients will receive a $200 scholarship. All national award recipients receive a medallion and certificate and will be honored in a student showcase in January 2019 at the U.S. Department of Education's LBJ Building in Washington, DC.

Each year, the National PTA Reflections program encourages students of all ages to create and submit original works of art in the medium of their choice—dance choreography, film production, literature, music composition, photography or visual arts—that reflect on the annual theme. There also is a special artist division to provide all students the opportunity to participate in the program. Submissions are reviewed by visual, literary and performing art experts, and students are recognized for their artistic ingenuity in bringing the theme to life.

"For nearly 50 years, the National PTA Reflections program has inspired millions of students to explore their talents and express their ideas by creating works of art for fun and recognition," added Nathan R. Monell, CAE, National PTA executive director. "National PTA remains committed to the importance of the arts and continues to work to ensure all students have access to art programs and classes in their schools and communities."

