National PTA Launches Notes from the Backpack Podcast for Parents

"As parents, we all want the best for our children, and we want for them to get the best education possible. So, we always want to be 'in-the-know' and ahead of the curve," said Leslie Boggs, president of National PTA. "National PTA is thrilled to launch Notes from the Backpack to give parents the inside scoop so they can go into their child's school, build relationships and ask hard, yet necessary questions—all to help them best support their child's education and development every step of the way."

The inaugural season of Notes from the Backpack features 12 episodes with guests including John B. King, Jr., president and CEO of Education Trust and former U.S. Secretary of Education; Linda Darling-Hammond, president and CEO of Learning Policy Institute; and Karen Mapp, author and senior lecturer at the Harvard Graduate School of Education. Each 30-minute episode explores questions like…

Does homework even matter anymore?

How do I know what kind of progress my child is really making in school?

How do I know what to ask in my parent-teacher conference?

The first three episodes of the podcast are available to stream now as part of National PTA's Back-to-School Week, Sept. 16-20. Throughout the week, National PTA is sharing a wide variety of tips and resources on social media using #PTABackToSchool and at PTA.org/BackToSchool to help PTA leaders, parents, students and teachers have a successful new school year. National PTA's Back-to-School Week is sponsored by PTA Proud National Sponsor Office Depot.

"For over 120 years, National PTA has been committed to supporting students, parents and teachers and making every child's potential a reality," added Nathan R. Monell, CAE, National PTA executive director. "We have explored new ways to make our resources more available and accessible to parents and everyone involved in education. We are pleased to celebrate our Back-to-School Week and launch our new podcast to help make the school year a huge success."

Visit PTA.org/BackToSchool and PTA.org/BackpackNotes for tips and resources and to learn more about the podcast. Listen to Notes from the Backpack now on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify and TuneIn. Notes from the Backpack: A PTA Podcast is made possible by funding to advance family engagement and whole child learning through the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

About National PTA

National PTA® comprises millions of families, students, teachers, administrators, and business and community leaders devoted to the educational success of children and the promotion of family engagement in schools. PTA is a registered 501(c) (3) nonprofit association that prides itself on being a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities, and a strong advocate for public education. Membership in PTA is open to anyone who wants to be involved and make a difference for the education, health and welfare of children and youth. For more information, visit PTA.org.

SOURCE National PTA

Related Links

http://www.pta.org

