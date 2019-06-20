National PTA, Nestlé Waters North America and Nestlé Pure Life Team Up to Promote Healthy Hydration for Families

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National PTA is pleased to announce that Nestlé Waters North America, together with its national purified water brand Nestlé® Pure Life®, have become the association's newest Proud National Sponsor. Through a healthy hydration program developed by the alliance, grants, recycling bins and thousands of bottles of water will be awarded to PTAs across the country. The goal of the program is to help families live healthier lives by encouraging them to choose water. The announcement was made during the association's 2019 Convention & Expo in Columbus, Ohio.

"PTA is committed to making a difference for the health and well-being of children and families," said Jim Accomando, president of National PTA. "Drinking water is a fundamental part of living a healthy lifestyle, and we are excited to join forces with Nestlé Waters North America and Nestlé® Pure Life® to help make that choice easier for families."

As part of the healthy hydration program, an initial 25 PTAs will be selected to each receive a $1,000 grant and Nestlé® Pure Life® bottled water. With the help of the funding and water, PTAs will host healthy hydration events in their communities to encourage families to choose water, show the important role water plays in an overall healthy lifestyle and engage them in hands-on activities to make drinking water fun. Each event will also include education about the importance of recycling and how to recycle properly. The application for the grants will open in July 2019.

"At Nestlé Waters North America, we want to educate and provide families with positive, practical ways to incorporate more water throughout the day," said Tara Carraro, chief corporate affairs officer, Nestlé Waters North America. "With this program, we are truly partners in purpose with National PTA. Together, we can help families lead healthier lives."

The healthy hydration program is part of National PTA's Healthy Lifestyles initiative. The initiative provides PTAs with education, tools and resources to partner with schools and advocate for healthy changes in nutrition and physical activity. In a healthy school:

All beverages, foods and snacks sold or served meet National School Nutrition Standards.

All students have opportunities to be physically active on a regular basis.

All students have access to regular physical education.

District-wide wellness policies are developed, implemented and evaluated with input from students, parents, staff and interested community members.

"It has long been a top priority of National PTA to ensure all children have a healthy and safe environment in which to thrive and learn," said Nathan R. Monell, CAE, National PTA executive director. "National PTA remains committed to providing programs and resources to PTAs and schools across the country that help provide a healthier environment for students."

About National PTA

National PTA® comprises millions of families, students, teachers, administrators, and business and community leaders devoted to the educational success of children and the promotion of family engagement in schools. PTA is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit association that prides itself on being a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities, and a strong advocate for public education. Membership in PTA is open to anyone who wants to be involved and make a difference for the education, health and welfare of children and youth. For more information, visit PTA.org.

About Nestlé Waters North America

Nestlé Waters North America offers an unrivaled portfolio of bottled water brands for healthy hydration, including Poland Spring®, Nestlé® Pure Life®, Perrier® and S. Pellegrino®. The company also owns and operates ReadyRefresh® by Nestlé®, a customizable water and beverage delivery service. Just Click and QuenchSM.

Based in Stamford, Connecticut with approximately 8,000 associates located in North America, we manage natural resources for long-term sustainability, and we conserve nearly 21,000 acres of natural watershed area. We currently source water for our six regional spring water brands from 47 springs across North America. We are also committed to creating shared value and being a good neighbor in the 140 communities where we operate in the U.S. For more information, visit us at www.nestle-watersna.com/en and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook: @NestleWatersNA. Nestlé Waters North America is an affiliate of Nestlé Waters, the world's largest bottled water company. Nestlé Waters serves customers in 130 countries, with 52 well-known bottled water brands and is, in turn, a subsidiary of the world's largest food company, Nestlé, S.A, based in Vevey, Switzerland.

