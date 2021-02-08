National PTA to Host Virtual Digital Safety Events to Help Families Take Charge of Their Digital Lives

"Safer Internet Day is an international education and awareness-raising effort to promote safer and more responsible use of digital devices and online technology, especially for children and youth," said Leslie Boggs, president of National PTA. "With so many aspects of our daily lives now conducted digitally, it's more important than ever that we do so in a way that's safe, kind and inclusive. Safer Internet Day is the perfect time for families to evaluate their online habits and do a refresh of online safety tips and best practices. It is also a time for communities to join together to make the internet a safer and better place for all."

Following are the virtual events National PTA will be hosting with the association's PTA Connected sponsors and nonprofit partners during its week-long celebration of Safer Internet Day. The interactive series includes something for everyone—kids, families, PTA leaders and teachers.

Monday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. EST

The Internet Starts with "I" and Ends with "T"

Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. EST

Real Conversations with Families About Digital Kindness

Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. EST

Helping Families Navigate Technology

Thursday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. EST

The Ultimate School Assembly

Friday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. EST

Have the Smart Talk

Zoom event hosted by National PTA and NortonLifeLock

In addition to hosting the virtual events, National PTA will also share digital safety resources and toolkits throughout the week on social media using #SaferInternetDay and at PTA.org/SaferInternet.

"At National PTA, we believe in a positive, hands-on approach to parenting in the digital age, and we encourage families to follow the 'Three T's' of online safety: Talk, Try, Teach," said Nathan R. Monell, CAE, National PTA executive director. "Learning about online safety together and having proactive, open and ongoing conversations with our kids will help keep them safe; build good digital habits; and create a kinder, more inclusive online community for everyone."

National PTA's PTA Connected initiative is designed to educate and engage families in digital wellness, security, access, equity and literacy. To date, over $750,000 in funding has been awarded to PTAs to host PTA Connected events. PTAs have held over 500 PTA Connected events across the country, reaching over 25,000 families. NortonLifeLock is the presenting and founding sponsor of PTA Connected. Additional founding sponsors include Facebook, Google and AT&T. TikTok is a supporting sponsor of the initiative.

"National PTA is grateful to NortonLifeLock, Facebook, Google, AT&T and TikTok for supporting our association's Safer Internet Day celebration and PTA Connected initiative. Together, we are helping give families the tools they need to take charge of their digital lives," added President Boggs.

For more information about National PTA's celebration of Safer Internet Day and to register for the events, visit PTA.org/SaferInternet.

About National PTA

National PTA® comprises millions of families, students, teachers, administrators, and business and community leaders devoted to the educational success of children and the promotion of family engagement in schools. PTA is a registered 501(c) (3) nonprofit association that prides itself on being a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities, and a strong advocate for public education. Membership in PTA is open to anyone who wants to be involved and make a difference for the education, health and welfare of children and youth. For more information, visit PTA.org.

