National Public Works Week Honors Public Works Professionals

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year across North America, National Public Works Week (NPWW) is celebrated by the American Public Works Association's (APWA) 32,000 members in hundreds of towns and cities throughout the US and Canada. NPWW will be held the week of May 19–25, 2024, to honor the public works professionals who plan, design, build, manage, and operate the infrastructure that ensures a higher quality of life for our communities. Celebrated each year during the third week of May, NPWW was instituted as a public education campaign by APWA in 1960 to call attention to the importance of public works in community life.

The 2024 theme of National Public Works Week, "Advancing Quality of Life for All," shines a spotlight on the way public works professionals advance our quality of life, whether as first responders to an electricity outage, regular waste pickup, or the myriad other ways they silently serve their communities.

Public works professionals advance the quality of life by providing an infrastructure of services in transportation, water, wastewater and stormwater treatment, public buildings and spaces, parks and grounds, emergency management and first response, solid waste, and right-of-way management. They are what make our communities dynamic places to live and work.

"It's always inspiring to see how our public works agencies celebrate National Public Works Week," said APWA President Gary Losier, PEng. "Whether they open up their wastewater facility for a public tour or host a touch-a-truck event for children and their families, they do a fantastic job illuminating how public works makes our communities better, safer, and more enjoyable places to call home."

APWA encourages municipalities with public works agencies and professionals to take the opportunity to make their stories known in their municipalities during the week. The National Public Works Week website features in-person, virtual, and social media how-to guides to help agencies develop and implement their own celebrations.

APWA CEO Scott Grayson, CAE, knows first-hand the value of public works to communities. "Our public works professionals dedicate every day to improving the quality of life for all who live in their communities. They are the ones making sure we have clean water to drink, plowed streets to travel, and functioning public sewers. Setting aside this time in May to honor all their amazing efforts is something we all look forward to doing every year."

Resolutions and proclamations by governors, provincial premiers, mayors, and other city and county officials in the US and Canada mark NPWW celebrations, events, and activities. During this special week, celebrations recognize and honor public works professionals and include parades, open houses, displays of public works equipment, programs for civic organizations, and media events.

For more information about APWA's National Public Works Week, visit the website at www.apwa.org/npww, follow #NPWW, or contact Jared Shilhanek, APWA Chief Growth Officer at [email protected], or (816) 595-5257.

About APWA

The American Public Works Association (www.apwa.org) is a not-for-profit, international organization of more than 32,000 members involved in the field of public works. APWA serves its members by promoting professional excellence and public awareness through education, advocacy, and the exchange of knowledge. APWA is headquartered in Kansas City, MO, has an office in Washington, DC, and 62 chapters and 97 branches throughout North America.

