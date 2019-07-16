National Resident Matching Program Announces New President and CEO

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Resident Matching Program (NRMP) Board of Directors is pleased to announce Donna L. Lamb, D.H.Sc, M.B.A., B.S.N. as the new NRMP President and CEO. Dr. Lamb will assume leadership of the organization on October 21, 2019 and succeed Mona M. Signer, M.P.H., NRMP's current President and CEO. Ms. Signer joined the organization in 2002 and has served as its leader since 2005.

Mona M. Signer Donna L. Lamb; Photo: Beverly Brosius

"We are deeply grateful to Ms. Signer for 17 years of service to the NRMP; her visionary leadership of NRMP has transformed the organization," said Steven J. Scheinman, M.D., chair of the NRMP Board. Match activities expanded considerably during Ms. Signer's tenure, from the creation of NRMP International® and the Transition to Residency national stakeholder conference to the expansion of the Specialties Matching Service to include more than three dozen additional subspecialties. NRMP's web-based platforms were modernized, and staffing was expanded to include research, information technology and communications professionals. More recently she has guided efforts now culminating in a single Match for allopathic and previously osteopathic programs accredited by Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME). She has done this while preserving the Match as the premier organization providing Matching services.

"Donna Lamb has a remarkable set of talents and experiences, and NRMP is fortunate to be welcoming her as its new President and CEO," Dr. Scheinman continued. "She is committed to maintaining the integrity and effectiveness of the Match for the benefit of our many stakeholders, particularly applicants, while also exploring opportunities to expand the NRMP's activities."

Dr. Lamb comes to the NRMP from the ACGME where she serves as the Executive Director of the Review Committees for Plastic Surgery, General Surgery and Thoracic Surgery. In that role she oversees and manages accreditation for all clinical training programs in those surgical specialties and the Review Committees that establish accreditation requirements. She serves on numerous committees at the ACGME including the Single Accreditation System Education Council and the Accreditation Data System Workgroup and was the inaugural co-chair of the Risk Champions Group. She also is an ex-officio member of the American Board of Plastic Surgery and member of the Surgical Council on Resident Education (SCORE) Advisory Council. She recently was appointed to the Board of the American Society of Health System Pharmacists Commission on Credentialing. Prior to her tenure at the ACGME, Dr. Lamb served as Division Vice President and Designated Institution Official for Hospital Corporation of America's East Florida Division where she was responsible for the oversight and development of graduate medical education programs. She also spent eight years with Advent Health Systems, Central Florida Division where she functioned in a variety of administrative and teaching roles including as Director of Graduate Medical Education, Director of Strategic Alliances, and Director of the Sanford-Burnham Translational Research Institute for Metabolism and Diabetes. As an adjunct faculty member with Advent College of Health Sciences, Dr. Lamb led courses on organizational leadership, healthcare policy, risk management and quality improvement, and healthcare finance. She has ten years of clinical experience working as a registered nurse (RN) and for several years worked as an in-house legal nurse consultant.

Dr. Lamb has a Doctorate in Health Sciences with a concentration in Leadership and Organizational Behavior from A.T. Still University. She also possesses a Bachelors Degree in Nursing from Florida Southern University and a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix.

The National Resident Matching Program (NRMP), or The Match, is a private, non-profit organization established in 1952 at the request of medical students to provide an orderly and fair mechanism for matching the preferences of applicants for U.S. residency positions with the preferences of residency program directors. In addition to the annual Main Residency Match® for more than 42,000 registrants, the NRMP conducts Fellowship Matches for more than 60 subspecialties through its Specialties Matching Service® (SMS®). More information about NRMP can be found at www.nrmp.org.

