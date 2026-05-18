National Restaurant Association Celebrates 250 Years of Shaping America's Workforce Leaders

America's semiquincentennial anniversary is an opportunity to reflect on the role restaurants have played in shaping the nation

CHICAGO, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Restaurant Association celebrated the restaurant industry's leading role as one of the nation's most powerful leadership incubators at the 2026 National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago.

National Restaurant Association President & CEO Michelle Korsmo gives keynote address at the 2026 Restaurant Show.

In a keynote address titled, "America's Leaders Are Made in Restaurants," National Restaurant Association President & CEO Michelle Korsmo highlighted how restaurants are centers of connection, culture, and community, bringing people together while serving as training grounds where leadership skills are built through real world experience. From resilience and accountability to teamwork and adaptability, the industry has helped generations of people develop skills that extend far beyond the workplace.

"These skills aren't gained by sitting in a corner office or through earning a particular degree," said Korsmo. "They are developed on the job, through long shifts, fast decisions, changing team dynamics, and the constant discipline of serving others. Leadership takes root in restaurants because the industry is built on people and service."

Today, that impact is stronger than ever. As the second-largest private sector employer, the restaurant industry employs 10% of the U.S. workforce and more people have worked in restaurants than any other industry in America. For nearly half of adults, restaurants were their first job –providing foundational experience that shapes future career success and leadership potential. And the industry employs more female managers and more minority managers than any other sector in the economy.

"These leaders reflect the communities they serve and the opportunities they create for everyone who works there," said Korsmo. "Restaurant leadership is practical, inclusive, and grounded in the realities of serving people and communities. In the future, these qualities will matter more than ever before."

The industry continues to be a powerful engine for opportunity and upward mobility. With more than 20,000 career pathways across 70+ professions, restaurants offer accessible entry points and clear paths for advancement.

Looking ahead, the National Restaurant Association is advancing initiatives to strengthen the leadership pipeline by investing in manager development, expanding training and credentials, and equipping the workforce with both digital fluency and human-centered skills that remain critical in an evolving economy.

As restaurants continue to bring people together and shape the workforce, the National Restaurant Association is calling on operators, employees, and partners across the industry to prioritize leadership development and invest in the people who will drive the next chapter of growth. By doing so, the industry will ensure that its legacy of shaping America's workforce remains strong for generations to come.

Read Korsmo's full speech here.

About the National Restaurant Association

Founded in 1919, the National Restaurant Association is the leading business association for the restaurant industry, which comprises more than 1 million restaurant and foodservice outlets and a workforce of 15.7 million employees. Together with 52 State Associations, we are a network of professional organizations dedicated to serving every restaurant through advocacy, education, and food safety. We sponsor the industry's largest trade show (National Restaurant Association Show); leading food safety training and certification program (ServSafe); unique career-building high school program (the NRAEF's ProStart). For more information, visit Restaurant.org and find @WeRRestaurants on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

SOURCE National Restaurant Association