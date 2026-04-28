WASHINGTON, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Restaurant Association today announced Robin Repass as Executive Director and Chief Legal Counsel of the Restaurant Law Center (RLC), the independent public policy organization created specifically to represent the interests of the food service industry in the courts. The RLC is essential to the protection and advancement of the restaurant industry. It promotes pro-business laws and regulations that allow restaurants to continue to grow, create jobs, and contribute to a robust American economy. It provides courts and regulatory agencies the industry's prospective on significant legal and regulatory issues to ensure that the views of America's restaurant operators are taken into consideration.

Robin Repass named Executive Director of the Restaurant Law Center

Repass is a strategic litigation and public policy leader with extensive experience representing business owners in federal, state, and appellate courts with a focus on workplace safety, employment litigation, and regulatory compliance. She has successfully built and led multistakeholder coalitions bringing together trade associations, outside counsel, government officials, and industry leaders to protect business interests, particularly in the hospitality and foodservice sector.

"The Restaurant Law Center is the center-point for the National Restaurant Association's work correcting unfair marketplace practices and regulatory overreach impacting the restaurant industry. Robin has an exceptional breadth of experience and knowledge that make her the right leader for the RLC," said Michelle Korsmo, President & CEO of the National Restaurant Association. "With more than 20 years engaged as inhouse and outside legal counsel, and her extensive understanding of policymaking and commitment to coalition building, she is the courtroom advocate the restaurant industry needs safeguarding our place as engines of opportunity, connection, and economic growth."

"I am excited to step into a role protecting the restaurant and foodservice industry as the Executive Director and Chief Legal Counsel of the Restaurant Law Center," said Repass. "Restaurant operators face an unrelenting wave of legal and regulatory challenges, and having an independent organization solely dedicated to fighting for them in the courts matters enormously. I'm honored to lead this work alongside an exceptional board and our law firm partners, and I look forward to expanding the RLC's impact on behalf of operators across the country."

Prior to joining the Restaurant Law Center, Repass was a partner at Fisher & Phillips in Washington, D.C., where she led workplace safety, employment law, and government relations matters for employers and trade associations nationwide, including clients in the restaurant, foodservice, and hospitality sectors. In this role, she litigated complex employment and OSHA cases in federal and state courts, engaged directly with regulators on rulemaking and enforcement issues, and served as a leading legal spokesperson in public and regulatory forums. She also held senior legal and public policy roles at Amazon leading global workplace safety compliance initiatives, advising executive leadership on regulatory and legislative strategy, and engaging with federal and state policymakers. Earlier in her career, Repass served in leadership roles at Ogletree Deakins and Tesla, building deep expertise in employment law, workplace safety, and regulatory compliance across highly regulated industries.

Learn more about the Restaurant Law Center and the cases it is engaged in here.

About the National Restaurant Association

Founded in 1919, the National Restaurant Association is the leading business association for the restaurant industry, which is comprised of more than 1 million restaurant and foodservice outlets and a workforce of more than 15.7 million employees. Together with 52 State Associations, we are a network of professional organizations dedicated to serving every restaurant through advocacy, education, and food safety. We sponsor the industry's largest trade show (National Restaurant Association Show); leading food safety training and certification program (ServSafe); unique career-building high school program (the NRAEF's ProStart). For more information, visit Restaurant.org and find us on Twitter @WeRRestaurants

About the Restaurant Law Center

The Restaurant Law Center (Law Center) is an independent public policy organization affiliated with the National Restaurant Association. It was established to enhance the industry's voice in the judicial and regulatory arena. The Law Center works to protect and advance the restaurant industry and promote pro-business laws and regulations that allow restaurants to continue to grow, create jobs and contribute to a robust American economy. Find more information at restaurantlawcenter.org.

SOURCE National Restaurant Association