National Restaurant Association Statement on Removal of Tariffs on Food and Agricultural Products

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Order yesterday removing tariffs on certain food and agricultural products, a move that will help stabilize supply chains and ease cost pressures for restaurants and consumers. National Restaurant Association President & CEO Michelle Korsmo released the following statement on what this action means for restaurant operators and the families they serve:

"The National Restaurant Association applauds President Trump's Executive Order removing tariffs on certain food and agricultural products. This action delivers needed relief for restaurants and their customers at a time when food costs have risen nearly 40% over the past four years. We remain committed to working with the Administration to address remaining tariffs, including country-specific ones, to keep restaurant prices affordable and supply chains strong for businesses and diners alike.

"Restaurants depend on a steady, affordable supply of ingredients year-round. While we prioritize U.S. sourcing, many products simply cannot be grown domestically due to seasonal and climate limitations. This action will help keep menus diverse and prices reasonable, which is good for families and great for local businesses. Restaurants are more than places to eat, they're the cornerstones of our communities and a big part of what keeps our economy moving.

"By eliminating tariffs on these goods, the Administration has taken a common-sense step to strengthen the food supply chain, reduce cost pressures, and support menu innovation. We urge the President to consider further actions on alcohol, supplies, and equipment – items which are essential to the hospitality industry.

We commend the President for his leadership on this issue. There are a host of significant cost challenges remaining for our industry, from labor and rent to swipe fees and utilities. We look forward to working with policymakers on solutions that promote resilience and keep our doors open to serve America."

Background

The administration's recent action to remove reciprocal tariffs on certain food products was a critical step toward easing cost pressures. It's important to note these changes apply to reciprocal tariffs imposed broadly across trading partners. Country-specific tariffs, such as those on Brazil and India, remain in place and continue to drive up costs for restaurants and consumers using their products. Addressing these targeted tariffs is critical to ensuring a stable and affordable food supply chain.

About the National Restaurant Association



Founded in 1919, the National Restaurant Association is the leading business association for the restaurant industry, which comprises more than 1 million restaurant and foodservice outlets and a workforce of 15.7 million employees. Together with 52 State Associations, we are a network of professional organizations dedicated to serving every restaurant through advocacy, education, and food safety. We sponsor the industry's largest trade show ( National Restaurant Association Show(Opens in a new window) ); leading food safety training and certification program ( ServSafe(Opens in a new window) ); unique career-building high school program ( the NRAEF's ProStart(Opens in a new window) ). For more information, visit Restaurant.org(Opens in a new window) and find @WeRRestaurants on Twitter(Opens in a new window) , Facebook(Opens in a new window) and YouTube(Opens in a new window) .

SOURCE National Restaurant Association