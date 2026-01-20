National Restaurant Association Welcomes Keri Stockland as Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned executive will drive financial strategy for Association's next era

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Restaurant Association is pleased to announce Keri Stockland as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, she will lead the financial strategy and budget for both the National Restaurant Association and the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation.

"Keri Stockland brings exceptional financial and strategic leadership to the National Restaurant Association at a pivotal moment for our industry and our Association," said Michelle Korsmo, President & CEO of the National Restaurant Association and CEO of the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation. "Keri's disciplined approach to modernization and financial agility further strengthens our leadership team and positions the Association and Foundation to execute with clarity and confidence. With Keri helping to guide our financial strategy, we are advancing our priorities for the next era of modernization, indispensability, and growth – ensuring we deliver greater value to our members and strengthen the industry's long‑term momentum."

An accomplished corporate and non-profit executive, Stockland brings more than 25 years of experience to the Association. With a track record of driving growth and transformation and modernizing finance functions, her leadership has built IPO readiness, M&A finance integration, and process optimization across roles at KPMG Advisory, Independence Air, Computer Sciences Corporation, Grant Thornton, and – most recently – as CFO of DKT International. Stockland holds a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Maryland, College Park and an active CPA license.

"I am humbled by the confidence that Michelle and the Association's leadership and Board have placed in me," said Stockland. "It is a privilege to serve this community and the Association's members, and I look forward to supporting restaurant industry professionals nationwide with the financial stewardship and strategic partnership that empowers their future success."

