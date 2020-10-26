National Road Safety Foundation Launches Drive2Life; Contest Invites Teens To Create TV Message About Dangers Of Drunk And Drugged Driving

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 30 people die throughout the U.S. every day in traffic crashes caused by alcohol or drug impairment. That adds up to a toll of nearly 10,500 lives cut short every year, which is why The National Road Safety Foundation, a non-profit group, is today launching the annual Drive2Life PSA Contest with impaired driving as the theme.

Students in grades 6 – 12 throughout the U.S. are invited to submit a script or storyboard for a 30-second public service announcement (PSA) video to help educate their peers and others about the dangers of drunk and drugged driving.

The winner will receive a $1,000 prize and a chance to work with an Emmy Award-winning director to turn his or her idea into a PSA that will air nationwide on more than 160 TV stations on the nationally-syndicated program "Teen Kids News" next May during Global Youth Traffic Safety Month. In addition, two runners-up in each grade category (grades 6–8, 9–12) will each receive $500. The teachers of the winner and runners-up will each receive a $100 gift card.

"Driving under the influence of any kind is dangerous, not just for the driver, but for the passengers and all those sharing the road," said Michelle Anderson of The National Road Safety Foundation (NRSF), which creates driver safety programs distributed free to schools, police, parents and traffic safety advocates. "We look forward to seeing creative ideas from young people to help call attention to this serious safety issue."

The contest this year is conducted in partnership with Young Minds Inspired (YMI), the nation's leading provider of free educational outreach programs through its YMI Educator Network, which reaches more than 2 million teachers at every public, private, and parochial school in the nation. YMI has developed free curriculum materials for use by teachers and parents to talk with teens about drunk and drugged driving and to assist students as they develop their entries.

Entry deadline is Feb. 8, 2021. For information, entry form, prize details and complete rules, visit http://nrsf.org/teenlane/contests/drive_2_life. No videos or group entries will be accepted. No purchase is necessary and the contest is void where prohibited.

Last year's winner, Madison Henry, a junior at Melbourne Central Catholic H.S. in Melbourne, FL, submitted a script for a public service message about the lifesaving importance of seat belts. Her idea was selected from nearly 1,200 entries nationwide.

The National Road Safety Foundation (NRSF), a non-profit organization, has for nearly 60 years created driver education and safe driving programs for free distribution to teachers, police, traffic safety agencies, youth advocacy groups and others. NRSF has programs on distracted driving, speed and aggression, impaired driving, drowsy driving and other traffic safety issues. NRSF also sponsors national contests for teens in partnership with SADD and regional contests partnering with auto shows in Los Angeles, Chicago and Washington, D.C. Free materials and videos are at www.teenlane.org or www.nrsf.org

YMI, launched in 1978, was the first company dedicated to educational outreach and has created more than 2,000 programs for schools and youth programs. Every YMI program is developed by curriculum experts and reviewed by its Educator Advisory Board, a blue-ribbon panel of active teachers who assure that programs align with academic standards and meet practical classroom needs, while inspiring young minds.

