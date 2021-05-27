National Road Safety Foundation Partners With SADD To Help Young Drivers Make This "The Safest Summer Ever"

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is traditionally the most dangerous time for teen drivers, with a 21 percent spike in teen traffic fatalities. Traffic safety officials often refer to it as "the 100 deadliest days."

This year, thousands of young people active in SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) are partnering with The National Road Safety Foundation to instead make it "The Safest Summer Ever." The two groups are mounting a massive social media campaign to call attention to a range of safe driving issues from distracted and drowsy driving, as well as many other driving skills.

The campaign will have different safe driving messages posted on social media every week, with those posts amplified by shares and re-posts by SADD chapters and members nationwide.

"We're mobilizing the tens of thousands of student safety advocates in the SADD community at the middle school, high school and college level to help spread important safe driving messages to peers, friends and family," said SADD President and CEO Rick Birt. "We hope to make this the safest summer ever, not only for teens on the road, but for all drivers and passengers."

"The messages being shared by our friends in SADD can be lifesaving," said Michelle Anderson, Director of Operations at The National Road Safety Foundation, a non-profit that promotes safe driving behavior and a longtime SADD supporter and program partner. "Our hope is that these efforts will help bring a decline in teen crashes that will, indeed, make this the safest summer ever."

Messages will include material from the Passport to Safe Driving, created by SADD students and NRSF to engage teens and adults on the driving skills they need to be safe.

Posts can be seen throughout the summer at #SADD and #NRSForg.

About SADD: For almost 40 years, SADD, the nation's premier youth health & safety organization has worked to empower teens, engage parents, mobilize communities, and change lives around the issues of traffic safety, substance abuse, and personal health and safety. Through a national network of peer-led chapters in middle schools, high schools and colleges, SADD equips our students with the resources they need to advocate for change on their campuses and in their communities. Join the movement by visiting www.sadd.org, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

About The National Road Safety Foundation: For nearly 60 years, The National Road Safety Foundation (NRSF), a non-profit organization, has created driver education programs for free distribution to teachers, police, traffic safety agencies, youth advocacy groups and others. NRSF has programs on distracted driving, speed and aggression, impaired driving, drowsy driving and other traffic safety issues. NRSF also sponsors national contests for teens in partnership with SADD and FCCLA and regional contests partnering with auto shows in Los Angeles, Chicago and Washington, D.C. To view free programs and for more information, visit www.nrsf.org.

Contact:

David Reich

914-325-9997

[email protected]

SOURCE The National Road Safety Foundation